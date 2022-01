JetBlue has canceled 1,280 flights between Dec. 30 and Jan. 13 as it continues to deal with a surge in sick calls from employees infected with the omicron variant of Covid-19. "We entered the holiday season with the highest staffing levels we've had since the pandemic began and are using all resources available to cover our staffing needs," the New York-based airline said in a Thursday email. "To give our customers as much notice as possible to make alternate plans and re-accommodate them on other flights, we are proactively reducing our schedule."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO