Omicron is in many ways like deja vu. As the ultra-contagious variant sweeps across Minnesota, a number of restaurants are closing temporarily or canceling holiday events. Estelle on St. Clair Avenue said in a social media post that several employees had tested positive for the virus over Christmas so they closed a few extra days so everyone could get tested. More were positive. So they decided to close until Jan. 10, missing out on one of the most profitable days of the year for restaurants.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO