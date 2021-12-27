ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discussing Love & Sacrifice with Mahershala Ali in 'Swan Song' Promo

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's about what human relationships are… and how far someone will go for love." When the trailer for this film first debuted, I was surprised to discover another sci-fi film was dropping this year. Swan Song is about a dying man who decides to let a clone take over his life,...

www.firstshowing.net

wmagazine.com

Starring in Swan Song Taught Naomie Harris to Find Strength in Vulnerability

The English actress Naomie Harris describes the experience of filming the new Apple TV+ film Swan Song, a sci-fi drama in which she stars alongside Mahershala Ali, as “beautiful, if not the most magical environment that I’ve ever made of filming.” Doing interviews with actors during an upcoming film’s press junket, you tend to hear a lot of this type of praise, but never on this level—and with the amount of sincerity—that Harris delivered when I spoke to her over Zoom on a recent afternoon.
MOVIES
theyoungfolks.com

‘Swan Song’ review: Mahershala Ali charges and smoothens this survey of quietus

“In a few years,” estimates Dr. Scott (Glenn Close, in a glorified cameo), her experimental treatment will turn doppelgängers into a sign of good fortune and the concept of swan song obsolete. There is now a way to keep on living even when all the numbered days have been accounted for. The catch of this miracle? In the same reality, there will be two of you—one at the doctor’s place and one at, say, home eating dinner with your family.
MOVIES
Newsday

'Swan Song' review: Mahershala Ali's powerful performance powers cloning drama

WHAT IT’S ABOUT Mahershala Ali stars in this sci-fi drama that engages with one of the most timeless philosophical inquiries. The two-time Oscar winner ("Moonlight," "Green Book") plays Cameron Turner, a husband and father stricken with a terminal illness that he’s hidden from his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris) and adolescent son Cory (Dax Rey).
MOVIES
KCTV 5

Now Playing: "Spider-Man: No Way Home" + "Nightmare Alley" + "Swan Song"

Film Critic Lonita Cook has a look at the highly anticipated "Spider-Man: No Way Home" with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jamie Foxx as well as "Nightmare Alley" with Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. She also previews "Swan Song" with Mahershala Ali and Glenn Close along with "Single All The Way" starring Michael Uri, Luke Macfarlane and Jennifer Coolidge.
MOVIES
Variety

Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris Explain How the Sensitivity of ‘Swan Song’ Sets the Futuristic Family Drama Apart

To what lengths would you go to save your loved ones from the pain of losing you? That’s the question Cameron Turner (played by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali) must answer in “Swan Song,” the Apple original drama about a terminally ill man who yearns to spare his wife Poppy (Oscar nominee Naomie Harris) and son from the grief of watching him die. The solution presented to Cameron is the opportunity to replace himself with a “duplicate” named Jack who will slip into his family’s lives without them knowing. “Swan Song” is set in the very near future, approximately 2040, with writer-director...
MOVIES
Collider

Mahershala Ali on ‘Swan Song,’ the Film's Thought-Provoking Questions, and 'Blade'

With writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s Swan Song now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with Mahershala Ali about making the thought-provoking original drama with a sci-fi twist. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is set in a near future where a doctor (Glenn Close) has recently invented technology that allows someone dying (Ali) to transfer all their memories to a new cloned body without any medical issues. While their original body and consciousness will die, the new version will live on. But the price to do this is the person can never tell their friends and family about what they did. The film explores what Ali’s character, Cameron, is willing to do to shield his family from grief and how far we will go to make a happier life for the people we love. Swan Song also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach and is produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin of Anonymous Content, and Jonathan King of Concordia Studio. It also marks the debut of Ali as producer.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Swan Song’: Read The Screenplay For Benjamin Cleary’s Sci-Fi Drama Starring Mahershala Ali

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. The sci-fi concept behind Apple Original Films’ Swan Song was both novel and fantastical: terminally ill Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali) undergoes an experimental cloning procedure to create a healthy new version of himself to secretly take his place with his wife (Naomi Harris) and family. But writer-director Benjamin Cleary knew his film would be fueled by the deeply real, distinctly human emotions springing from love, loss and grief. “From the moment the idea for Swan Song came to me...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Love Sacrifice#Irish
CultureMap Dallas

Love isn't dead in the romantic and futuristic Swan Song

Modern films that are set in the future tend to make it look both glamorous and terrifying. In the minds of many filmmakers, the future will have sleek technology that will bring convenience and simplicity to our lives. On the flip side, though, is the possibility that the people in charge of that technology or the technology itself will turn on us, turning that easiness into a nightmare scenario.
MOVIES
Decider

‘Swan Song’

I’ll admit it: I’m a sucker for clone-acting. One actor playing two people who look and think and talk exactly alike, but who still need to be perceived by the audiences as two different people? That’s the kind of acting challenge that requires a monster level of talent. Mahershala Ali was more than up to the task in Swan Song, the new sci-fi drama now streaming on Apple TV+. Ali stars as a man named Cameron, a husband and a father who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Luckily for Cameron, he lives in a future where cloning technology has advanced so much, scientists like Dr. Scott (Glenn Close) are able to create healthy clones to replace sick people, and their families will be none the wiser. Not even the clones know they are clones. While Swan Song didn’t go the direction I was hoping it would, it was nonetheless a treat to watch Ali act circles around himself in this heartfelt, tender film.
MOVIES
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: ‘Swan Song’ Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

A behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie Swang Song has been released. In it, stars Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, and Glenn Close, as well as director Benjamin Cleary discuss the key questions raised in the feature. It is available on Apple TV+ and in theaters now. Check It Out: Apple TV+:...
MUSIC
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Swan Song’ on Apple TV+, a Moody Drama in Which Mahershala Ali and Mahershala Ali Play a Man and His Replacement Clone

See, Cameron has been suffering these seizures. Nobody knows about them except Cameron, his physician and Dr. Scott (Glenn Close), head of Arra Labs. Why does Dr. Scott know about them, but, rather improbably, not his wife? We’ll get to that, but first, here’s a flashback or two in which Cameron meets Poppy on a commuter train, when he accidentally eats part of her chocolate bar. She gave him her number, and he obviously called it. The rest is history, with the joys and tragedies all of us navigate, most notably, when Poppy’s brother, her fraternal twin, died suddenly. She retreated within herself for months to grieve, leaving Cameron to bear the bulk of the weight of bringing up little Cory. She had pretty much just emerged from her depression when Cameron began hitting the floor; but she has yet to see it happen, maybe lucky for her, but definitely lucky for Cameron, because he’s got plans.
TV & VIDEOS
fox35orlando.com

‘Swan Song’ review: Mahershala Ali stuns in Apple TV+’s sci-fi thinker

CHICAGO - If you knew you were dying and you could somehow spare your loved ones the heartache of your absence, would you do it? Even if it meant letting them live a lie?. That’s the essential question underpinning Irish writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s "Swan Song," a mournful sci-fi thinker that plays out as a headier, more humanistic "Black Mirror" episode. This time, the phones aren’t too much; they’re what might just solve our thorniest existential problems.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Swan Song' Director Benjamin Cleary on Mahershala Ali’s Performance and How Personal Experiences Influenced the Story

With Swan Song now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with writer-director Benjamin Cleary about making the thought-provoking original drama with a sci-fi twist. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is set in a near future where a doctor (Glenn Close) has recently invented technology that allows someone dying (Mahershala Ali) to transfer all their memories to a new cloned body without any medical issues. While their original body and consciousness will die, the new version will live on. But the price to do this is the person can never tell their friends and family about what they did. The film explores what Ali’s character, Cameron, is willing to do to shield his family from grief and how far we will go to make a happier life for the people we love. Swan Song also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach and is produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin of Anonymous Content, and Jonathan King of Concordia Studio. It also marks the debut of Ali as producer.
MOVIES
Channel 3000

Loper Report: “Swan Song,” “The Witcher,” “With Love”

News 3 Now film expert Wil Loper gives his three things to watch this week. Loper recommends “Swan Song” on Apple TV+, the second season of “The Witcher” on Netflix, and “With Love” on Amazon Prime Video. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS...
TV & VIDEOS
geekculture.co

Geek Interview: Mahershala Ali Delves Deep Into Swan Song’s Themes, And His Approach To Playing Blade In the MCU

If you haven’t seen him around just yet, there’s no worries because his star has only just begun to shine. 47-year-old Mahershala Ali, star of the acclaimed dramas Green Book and Moonlight, is fast becoming Hollywood’s hottest star, appearing in Apple TV+’s latest movie, Swan Song, and soon to be the lead in Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot film.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Scoring Swan Song with composer Jay Wadley

Martin Carr chats with composer Jay Wadley about Swan Song…. Composer Jay Wadley has been in the industry over ten years working extensively in television. Projects for Hulu, Amazon and Netflix have been interspersed with some eclectic film credits – no more so than with the Charlie Kaufman project I’m Thinking of Ending Things, a film which asks a great deal of its audience; often simultaneously.
MUSIC

