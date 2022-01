Weeks, months, and probably years from now, if there is one thing that you may remember about the Fijian archipelago, it is the stunning clarity of its water. If such a thing is possible, the water is clearer than glass, its facets sparkling more brilliantly than scads of diamonds and more reflectively than millions of mirrors. All of that clarity, yet it still manages in its relatively shallow, iridescent depths to reflect gemstone shades of silver, turquoise, emerald and a serenade of blue, from sapphire to cobalt to aquamarine to robin’s egg.

