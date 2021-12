In Dead by Daylight, it’s your job as a survivor to team up with three other players to try and escape from the killer. However, depending on your skill and what your rank is, getting a win can be difficult, especially against a skilled killer who’s running the best perks. With over 100 survivor perks to choose from, your options are limitless. Some perks, like Premonition, sound great, but their cooldowns turn them into mediocre perks at best. When making your survivor build, there are two things to remember: this is a team game and that you need to survive. So, not only do you need to try and live, but you also need to be an asset to your team.

