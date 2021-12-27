ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Sleepy Skunk's 2021 Movie Trailer Mashup Recap of the Year

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Are you planning to stop me all by yourself?" Let's take a look back! It's time for an engaging look back at all the movies from 2021. Our longtime friend the "Sleepy Skunk" has debuted his annual end-of-the-year recap video - the 2021 Movie Trailer Mashup - utilizing footage from every...

www.firstshowing.net

Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
Empire

The Best Movie Trailers Of 2021

This year, trailers felt even more important than usual, because we could finally see them again where they belong as cinemas reopened. We’re still not out of the woods, but the pandemic has at least made room for us to celebrate the movies that have come before and those that are on their way with some of the best teasers out there. Breathy covers, snappy edits, incredible accents and showstopping visuals aplenty, there was so much to celebrate – here are the trailers that got us excited, talking, and grateful for cinema again in 2021.
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: 'The Battle of San Romano' Painting Animated as a Short Film

Experience this epic battle like never before! Swiss animation filmmaker Georges Schwizgebel originally premiered this animation project back in 2017, but it's finally online to watch thanks to Vimeo. The Battle of San Romano is a short film taking a classic painting, the famous 15th century triptych "The Battle of San Romano" by Italian Renaissance painter Paolo Uccello, and animating it using a unique paint-on-glass technique. It's all done by hand. "The movement begins at the top left-hand corner of the painting and ends in the same piece, which allows me to restart the spiral. At the beginning, I'm looking for how square 1 will turn into square 2, into a total of 36 different segments." Schwizgebel has made 20 other films before this with the same technique, and has picked up many awards over the years. It reminds me of these stunning hand-painted films Loving Vincent & The Peasants. It also gives this painting a whole new life. View below.
MOVIES
97 Rock

Trailers Used to Spoil Their Movies. Not Anymore.

Type the phrase “trailers reveal too much” into Google and you will get “about 14,000,000 results.” Which honestly feels a little low. Many moviegoers love trailers — and hate them too, because they tend to spoil major plot points and twists. The late film critic Gene Siskel disliked trailers so much that he would wait in the lobby of the theater until they were over. If he was already seated when they began and he couldn’t leave his seat, he’d plug his ears and stare at the floor” according to Roger Ebert.
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Trailer Watch: Robert Eggers’s The Northman

The spectacular first trailer for the anticipated third feature of Robert Eggers, The Northman, just dropped. About a Viking prince avenging his father’s murder, the film reunites the director with Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of his debut, The Witch, and Willem Dafoe, the star of his sophomore film, The Lighthouse. (And that’s in addition to Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke and Bjork).
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Matt Berry’s ‘Toast of Tinseltown’ trailer

"Guess who's landed a role in the latest Star Wars movie?" After seven years away, Matt Berry is bringing beloved thespian Steven Toast to Hollywood for Toast of Tinseltown in 2022 and the BBC have released the first trailer. Yes, apparently Toast has been cast in an upcoming installment of the biggest sci-fi franchise ever, and has jetted off to Los Angeles. Things are going his way for once; "everything's worked out dandy," he tells his agent, Jane, via an outdated-by-30-years mobile phone, and we see a montage of Toast living it up in the California sun. "Some guys have all the luck," he says over the montage. Things will probably not actually be going that swimmingly, though, if the first three seasons of Toast are any indication. What about Clem Fandango, you ask? Watch the teaser below.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Queen's Gambit and Succession stars' new movie

Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgård lead the all-star cast of The Northman, and its dark and dazzling first trailer has arrived to give fans a taste of what they can expect from the upcoming epic. In the video, Skarsgård (Big Little Lies, Succession) is introduced as Amleth, a Viking...
MOVIES
Destructoid

Sully’s mustache is a legit reveal in new Uncharted movie trailer

Columbia Pictures, in association with PlayStation Productions (PLAYSTATION PRODUCTIONS.), has released the second trailer for the cinematic adaptation of Naughty Dog’s legendary adventure series, Uncharted. After spending years mired in production hell, the live-action adaptation will premiere in theatres in February 2022. The second preview focuses solely on the...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
hardcoregamer.com

Second Trailer Emerges for Uncharted Movie

Now, less than two months before the movie prepares to hit theaters, the film adaptation of Naughty Dog’s international action-adventure series has received a second trailer, which can be seen below. The Uncharted movie is set to play in theaters on February 18, three weeks after the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection launches on PS5, which will reward players who pre-order or purchase it before February 3 with a free ticket to the movie it inspired.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

Fangirlish 2021 End of Year List: Movies to Watch with the Family on Christmas

Christmas is a time to spend time with family. Enjoy each other’s company, eat, open presents, and, for many, watching movies. Sometimes it’s a challenge to find movies that the entire family can enjoy, but we’ve put together a list of some of our favorites. And we’re sure that your family can find something to love here.
MOVIES
First Showing

Looking Ahead: FirstShowing's 2023 Release Schedule is Ready Now

"I wasted time, and now doth time waste me." We have officially launched our 2023 Release Schedule page (being added to the button bar once we jam our way into the New Year), featuring listings throughout the year 2023 now that we're days away from sliding into 2022. This is our annual release update, to keep everyone informed about release dates in 2022 and 2023 looking ahead. We always launch the next calendar at the end of each year, and only update two years out as it gets seriously sketchy beyond that. Earlier this year, we announced that the schedule has some changes regarding additional listings of VOD/streaming releases, as well as a clear indicator of which films will be opening in theaters. It seems the industry has settled into a 45-day theatrical window, for now, and will continue pumping content into all the streaming services: lead by Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, with Paramount+ & Discovery+ also on the rise.
MOVIES
First Showing

Discussing Love & Sacrifice with Mahershala Ali in 'Swan Song' Promo

"It's about what human relationships are… and how far someone will go for love." When the trailer for this film first debuted, I was surprised to discover another sci-fi film was dropping this year. Swan Song is about a dying man who decides to let a clone take over his life, but it's not an easy choice. The film (and this video) explores the implications that come with that choice. Apple TV has debuted this featurette for Swan Song to promote its release on the streaming service. Set in the near future, Cameron Turner is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Presented with an experimental solution to shield his wife and son from grief, he grapples with altering their fate in this sci-fi drama. The always wonderful Mahershala Ali stars as Cameron, with Naomie Harris as his wife Poppy, plus Glenn Close, Awkwafina, Adam Beach, Lee Shorten, Dax Rey, Nyasha Hatendi, and JayR Tinaco. I watched this one a few weeks ago and it's a seriously thought-provoking, delicate film about the extraordinarily challenging decisions we must make in the name of love.
MOVIES
First Showing

4K Re-Release of Algerian Drama 'The Olive Trees of Justice' Trailer

"The grapes must be ripe by now with this heat." Kino Lorber has unveiled a new official trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the classic 1962 film The Olive Trees of Justice, originally known as Les oliviers de la justice in French. The first and only narrative feature by American documentarian James Blue holds the dual distinction of being the only French film to have been shot during the Algerian War and having been the inaugural winner of the Critics' Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1962. A man returns to his native Algeria to visit his dying father there, at a time when the French colonial hold on that country is coming to its end. "His memories of boyhood on his father's farm are told in flashbacks with a lush serenity that contrasts to the teeming, tank-filled streets of contemporary Algiers." It plays like a documentary, made up of non-professional actors, including author Jean Pelegri who wrote the autobiographical novel from which the film is based. The film was restored from an original print last year, and it's opening in January starting at the Metrograph in NYC with an expansion soon after. Have a look at the pristine footage below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
film-book.com

PLAYGROUND (2021) Movie Trailer: A 7-year-old Girl Witnesses the Continuous Bullying of Her Brother in Laura Wandel’s Film

Laura Wandel‘s Playground / Un monde (2021) movie trailer has been released by Film Movement. The Playground trailer stars Maya Vanderbeque, Günter Duret, Karim Leklou, Thao Maerten, Lena Girard Voss, and Laura Verlinden. Crew. Laura Wandel wrote the screenplay for Playground. Frédéric Noirhomme crafted the cinematography for film....
MOVIES
WKTV

WATCH: Trailer released for Adrian Brody movie filmed in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The movie “Clean” was shot in Utica in 2018 and will finally hit the big screen come January. Oscar-winner Adrian Brody stars in the film about a garbage man named Clean, who finds himself forced to reconcile with the violence of his past. Local...
UTICA, NY
First Showing

First 9 Minutes of 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Are Online

"An umbrella is shelter from the storm." If that's not an ominous sign, I don't know what is? Sony Pictures has debuted the opening nine minutes of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City online to watch for free. This quite obviously seems like a desperate attempt to get anyone to rent and watch this movie, as it already opened back in November yet absolutely no one is talking about it. That bad, eh? Apparently it is that bad. Set in 1998, this thrilling Resident Evil origin story explains the secrets of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City. It follows a group of survivors who connect then band together and try to take down Umbrella and stop this evil before it gets out. We already featured a number of trailers previously. Starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, with Donal Logue and Neal McDonough. There's really not much that happens in this first 9 minutes, if anything this makes me less interested in watching. A strangely calm opener for this kind of supernatural horror film.
VIDEO GAMES
First Showing

Luciana Faulhaber & Gillie Jones in 'The Curse of La Patasola' Trailer

When You Hear Her Song It's Too Late To Run. Vertical Ent. has revealed the first official trailer for the indie horror thriller The Curse of La Patasola, another "based on South American folklore" supernatural film arriving soon. This is opening in January, skipping festivals and everything else. La Patasola, directed and co-written by AJ Jones, follows two struggling couples whose relationships, morality and will to survive are tested when they are haunted by a famed vampiric monster from Amazonian folklore. Gillie Jones' performance in the horror feature will have critics and fans on the edge of their seats. The cast features both Jones, Patrick R. Walker, Najah Bradley, and Luciana Faulhaber. This horror just seems to be riding on the coattails of all the other The Curse of La Llorona films recently, and does not look good. Check it out.
MOVIES

