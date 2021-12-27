ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full US Trailer for Acclaimed Belgian Film 'Playground' About Bullying

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"What did you see?" Film Movement has unveiled an official US trailer for an acclaimed Belgian indie film titled Playground, also known as Un Monde (A World) in French. The film premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, where it won the FIPRESCI Prize, before...

www.firstshowing.net

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Playground’ (‘Un Monde’): Film Review

Playground is not a psychological drama, per se, but it could be. Belgian director Laura Wandel’s jarring debut feature plunges headlong into the world of school-aged children and observes their dynamics with chilling precision. It generously studies its subjects — children, bullying, adults confronting the implications of the latter — and extracts haunting conclusions about the Darwinian nature of ostensibly idyllic settings. The film, which premiered this year in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section and was recently acquired by Film Movement, opens appropriately on the first day of school. As children rush through the gates, eager to escape the watchful gaze...
rue-morgue.com

Ridder Films Presents New Trailer For Psychological Thriller, “Help”

Ridder Films, in association with Executive Producer Lucas A. Ferrara, have debuted a new trailer and poster for their award-winning psychological thriller HELP. Filmed over just 12 days at the height of the U.K.’s lockdown with a cast and crew of 20, HELP is a testament to ingenuity during difficuly times.
Anime News Network

25th Detective Conan Film's Trailer Highlights Police Academy Characters

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Yūgo Kanno composes music for April 15 film. The official website for Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween (Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise, began streaming a new trailer for the film on Thursday. The trailer highlights Rei Furuya and his police academy friends, and also reveals that Yūgo Kanno (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, Psycho-Pass) is composing the music for the film. Kanno's arrangement of the main theme can be heard in the trailer.
ABC13 Houston

Doctor Strange is in a big mess in teaser trailer for sequel film

If you're one of the tens of people who have yet to see "Spider-Man: No Way Home," here's something that's new to you: the teaser trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The trailer, shown to people who stuck around after the credits of the latest Spider-Man film,...
Jacques Audiard
First Showing

4K Re-Release of Algerian Drama 'The Olive Trees of Justice' Trailer

"The grapes must be ripe by now with this heat." Kino Lorber has unveiled a new official trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the classic 1962 film The Olive Trees of Justice, originally known as Les oliviers de la justice in French. The first and only narrative feature by American documentarian James Blue holds the dual distinction of being the only French film to have been shot during the Algerian War and having been the inaugural winner of the Critics' Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1962. A man returns to his native Algeria to visit his dying father there, at a time when the French colonial hold on that country is coming to its end. "His memories of boyhood on his father's farm are told in flashbacks with a lush serenity that contrasts to the teeming, tank-filled streets of contemporary Algiers." It plays like a documentary, made up of non-professional actors, including author Jean Pelegri who wrote the autobiographical novel from which the film is based. The film was restored from an original print last year, and it's opening in January starting at the Metrograph in NYC with an expansion soon after. Have a look at the pristine footage below.
First Showing

Official Trailer for Disney Animation's 'Far From the Tree' Short Film

Disney Animation has unveiled a trailer for the short film Far From the Tree, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ later this week. You might've already seen this short if you went to see Encanto in the cinema, as it played in front of showings of that Disney Animation movie when it opened last month. In Far From the Tree, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parent attempts to keep them both safe. They will learn that while there is reason to be fearful, as danger lurks around every corner, it is still possible to live with an open heart. There's no voice cast, as this one doesn't have any voices anyway, just a couple of cute raccoons that go on an adventure around the Pacific Northwest. It's made by Natalie Nourigat, who also made Exchange Student in Disney's "Short Circuit" series. Meet the two raccoons below.
GeekTyrant

Trailer and Poster For Romantic Netflix Original Film THE ROYAL TREATMENT

A trailer and poster have been released for the Netflix original film The Royal Treatment, which stars Laura Marano (The Perfect Date, The War With Grandpa) as a New York hairdresser named Izzy, whose team is hired to do the hair of a royal wedding party. Aladdin star Mena Massoud is playing Prince Thomas, who is uncertain of the life laid out ahead of him. They are joined in the cast by Chelsie Preston Crayford, Grace Bentley-Tsibuah, and Cameron Rhodes.
GeekTyrant

An Evil Demonic Army Rises Up in Trailer for the Supernatural Horror Film FALLEN

Lionsgate has released a trailer for a interesting-looking supernatural horror thriller titled Fallen. The story follows a lone priest who must battle an evil demonic army that is rising up to take over the world. This actually looks like a movie that I might enjoy, so I’ll give it shot. It’s got a simply and fun concept.
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
First Showing

Teaser Trailer for Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Latest Sci-Fi Comedy 'Bigbug'

Surprise! Guess who's back with another new film? Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for Amelie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's latest film, titled Bigbug or Big Bug. This first look at the new kooky sci-fi comedy is our first reveal of this film, with no other photos out before this. And they're confirmed - it will be streaming on Netflix in February. Not too long of a wait at all! The film involves a group of bickering suburbanites who find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety. (Sounds like an amusing sci-fi satire about lockdowns?) The ensemble cast features Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane De Groodt, Claude Perron, Youssef Hajdi, Claire Chust, François Levantal, Alban Lenoir, André Dussollier, Marysole Fertard, and Hélie Thonnat. This is just a quick teaser, but I am already sold. I'm always down for Jeunet films! Take a look.
Deadline

Russia’s Mars Media Celebrates 10th Anniversary: Founder Ruben Dishdishyan Talks Moving Into Film & Local Streaming Surge

The year 2021 marked 10 years in the business for Mars Media, the leading Russian content company founded by Ruben Dishdishyan, who previously set up and ran fellow major player Central Partnership. At Mars, Dishdishyan and his team initially focused on producing TV, but have since moved more into the film business, at a time when most of the industry seems to be going in the other direction. The pivot to large-screen production has paid dividends, however, with its family movie Palma proving a local hit, and spawning a sequel, while its war pic T-34 was both a local box office...
The Independent

‘For take two, those knuckleheads took MDMA’: Inside the chaotic world of one-shot films

The sun is beginning to rise on a cool, grey Berlin, and a group of men have just robbed a bank. Their getaway driver doesn’t know where she’s going. Everyone is shouting different directions. Breathless with fear, she takes a wrong turn, and several voices yell at once. “Go back! Go back! Go back!”This is a scene from the electrifying thriller Victoria, but the lead actor Laia Costa and her co-stars really didn’t know where they were going. One of those bellowing voices belongs to the director, Sebastian Schipper, who was lying in the boot of the car. When Costa...
Deadline

‘Jockey’, Animated ‘Poupelle Of Chimney Town’, ‘Munich: The Edge Of War’ And Met Opera’s ‘Cinderella’ Ring In New Year – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Entertainment follows its release of Parallel Mothers last week with Jockey in three theaters in New York and Los Angeles (Film Forum, AMC Lincoln Square, Laemmle Royal) on Friday in a specialty market crowded by holdovers and wide releases, and amid a Covid-19 surge that’s particularly tough on art houses. The frame isn’t ideal for new specialty fare in any case, but gets it on the board for a January rollout ahead of Oscar nominations. SPC acquired Jockey out of Sundance where it won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury award for star Clifton Collins Jr. as an aging rider trying to...
IndieWire

Every Studio Film Directed by Female Filmmakers Coming Out in 2022 and 2023

As we limp into the third year of the pandemic, placating platitudes like “nothing is ever set in stone” continue to be the order of the day, as does tremendous flexibility when it comes to something relatively minor like, oh, when your next favorite movie is coming out (and, related, how it’s coming out). Despite the unpredictability of 2020 and 2021, female filmmakers continue to make great strides, from winning the top awards at the majority of last year’s biggest festivals (including Sundance for Sian Heder and Blerta Basholli, Cannes for Julia Ducournau, and Venice for Audrey Diwan), notching only the second...
The Hollywood Reporter

Analysis: A Close Reading of ‘Licorice Pizza’s’ Japanese Wife Scenes

Licorice Pizza, the 1970s San Fernando Valley-set coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, one of today’s most respected and versatile auteurs, is already a fixture in this season’s awards race, including landing eight Critics Choice nominations, accolades from critics groups and a best film win from the National Board of Review. That makes the movie a prime target for rival campaigns looking to seize on two of its perceived points of scandal: the 10-year age gap between central “couple” Alana (Alana Haim) and Gary (Cooper Hoffman), and the inclusion of a white character who repeatedly breaks into an exaggerated caricature...
mixmag.net

Björk stars in first trailer of Viking revenge film The Northman

Former Mixmag cover star Björk is to be starring in Robert Eggers’ latest Viking revenge film The Northman with the first trailer out now. Featuring alongside Björk are Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and Ethan Hawke. The news of the film...
First Showing

First Official Trailer for Robert Eggers' Brutal 'The Northman' Film

"Your strength breaks men's bones." Yes! Unleash the Vikings! Focus Features has revealed the first official trailer for The Northman, the latest epic thriller from filmmaker Robert Eggers - of The Witch and The Lighthouse previously. For this one, they built a gigantic, authentic Viking town up in Northern Ireland to film the feature. The Northman is an epic historical thriller, co-written by Eggers with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. Set at the turn of the 10th century in Iceland, it stars Alexander Skarsgård as Viking prince Amleth, who sets out on a mission of revenge after his father is murdered. Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke, & Willem Dafoe also star. We've been waiting to see footage from this! An epic cast for an epic story. This looks super gnarly, holy shit! Even more intense than I was expecting. Eggers always rocks! Looks like Vikings we haven't seen since 13th Warrior or Valhalla Rising.
mxdwn.com

Bjork Appears In Star-Studded Trailer For Upcoming Film The Northman

Icelandic pop singer Bjork has been shown in the trailer for Robert Egger’s upcoming film, The Northman. Eggers, who previously directed horror films The Witch and The Lighthouse, is now attempting to make a epic Norse film. Eggers wrote the script for the film with an Icelandic poet Sjón, who has been a frequent collaborator with Bjork all the way back to her early days as part of the band The Sugarcubes. Bjork hasn’t acted in a film since her role in Lars Von Trier’s 2000 film Dancer in the Dark, where Bjork played an impoverished and nearly blind mother. In the trailer for The Northman, Bjork is seen as her character the seeress, a Slavic witch. The themes and plot of the movie fit in with Bjork’s heritage, as she is native Icelandic and the film focuses on the conquests of a Nordic prince. The trailer can be viewed below. The film will be released on April 22, 2022.
Telegraph

Jean-Marc Vallée, Canadian director acclaimed for work in film and cable TV including Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies – obituary

Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died of a heart attack aged 58, was a versatile and compassionate filmmaker who emerged from the French-speaking Canadian cinema to work in the UK and US, winning great acclaim for his handling of true-life dramas Dallas Buyers Club (2013) and Wild (2014), and the cable-TV hits Big Little Lies (2017) and Sharp Objects (2018).
