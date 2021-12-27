Full US Trailer for Acclaimed Belgian Film 'Playground' About Bullying

"The grapes must be ripe by now with this heat." Kino Lorber has unveiled a new official trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the classic 1962 film The Olive Trees of Justice, originally known as Les oliviers de la justice in French. The first and only narrative feature by American documentarian James Blue holds the dual distinction of being the only French film to have been shot during the Algerian War and having been the inaugural winner of the Critics' Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1962. A man returns to his native Algeria to visit his dying father there, at a time when the French colonial hold on that country is coming to its end. "His memories of boyhood on his father's farm are told in flashbacks with a lush serenity that contrasts to the teeming, tank-filled streets of contemporary Algiers." It plays like a documentary, made up of non-professional actors, including author Jean Pelegri who wrote the autobiographical novel from which the film is based. The film was restored from an original print last year, and it's opening in January starting at the Metrograph in NYC with an expansion soon after. Have a look at the pristine footage below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO