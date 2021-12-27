ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Preview 2022: Cruise

By Johanna Jainchill
travelweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, cruise lines had one major goal for 2021: Get their ships back in the water with passengers onboard. As 2021 comes to a close, the industry's next major goal is to make money again. The three largest cruise companies -- Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Group and...

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
cruisefever.net

CDC Moves Cruises to Level 4 and Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

The CDC has updated the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level for cruises to Level 4 and is now advising against all cruise ship travel. The CDC now says to avoid all cruise travel regardless of vaccination status. They moved cruises to Level 4 earlier today (December 30, 2021) due to the increases in cases of the Omicron variant.
TRAVEL
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks dive into negative territory after CDC recommends avoiding cruise travel

Shares of cruise operators took a dive into negative territory in midday trading Thursday, erasing earlier gains, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it now recommends avoiding cruise travel, "regardless of vaccination status," but stopped short of requiring a pause in sailings. The CDC said it has raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice to "Level 4: Very High" from "Level 3: High," reflecting increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the omicron variant. Shares of Carnival Corp. dropped 1.1%, Royal Caribbean Group fell 0.7% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shed 2.0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2% toward a record. Prior to the CDC's recommendation, shares of Carnival were up 3.5%, Royal Caribbean were up 2.2% and Norwegian were up 3.8% at their intraday highs. The CDC said those who still decide to travel on a cruise ship should be fully vaccinated before travel, and should get a vaccine booster if they are eligible.
TRAVEL
travelexperta.com

Things to Do on a Cruise

If you’re a first-time cruiser, you may be wondering what to do on a cruise. You may also be a bit afraid that you’ll be bored on sea days. First-time cruisers tend to worry about too many sea days and are more interested in the cruise ports. This is an understandable first reaction. Cruising is an excellent way to explore a range of places in one vacation. For solo travelers, it’s a great way to meet people to join for the next port day’s excursions. Veteran cruisers will tell you, one of the most enjoyable aspects of cruising is spending time at sea. It is hard to be bored on a contemporary cruise ship. These are floating hotels with features that rival resort-style facilities on land.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Msc Cruises#Carnival Corp#Royal Caribbean Group#Nclh#Omicron
MarketRealist

Are Cruises Being Canceled Amid the Spreading Omicron Variant?

With a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting the U.S., companies might have to rethink how they conduct business. In March 2020, around the same time that the COVID-19 virus gained pandemic status, cruise lines were forced to suspend operations. The vessels they utilized served as breeding grounds for the spreading COVID-19 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelweekly.com

Omicron makes waves right before cruise industry's busy booking period

A cacophony of negative cruise reporting in consumer media -- a CDC warning, passengers testing positive for Covid, ships being refused entry to ports -- comes at a particularly bad time for the industry: the week before Wave season historically goes into high gear. Marketing for Wave, the three-month period...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
cruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Cruises Extends ‘Cruise With Confidence’ Through Summer 2022

MSC Cruises has launched its summer 2022 campaign under the Cruise with Confidence program, confirming that all sailings through summer 2022 will adhere to the cruise line’s health and safety protocol, flexible booking policy, vaccination and testing requirements, and return to independent exploration ashore. According to a press release,...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Carnival Cruise Status Match Free Cruise

Who doesn’t love to go on a cruise? Okay fine there are definitely people who don’t, but most of the criticism I hear of cruises and cruise ships just doesn’t ring true to me. Sure there are people who only cruise and thus their experience in certain countries is a few hours in a port which is a travesty, but outside of that cruising provides an interesting way to get a taste of destinations while having a ton of fun.
LIFESTYLE
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Back-to-back cruises tips and advice

Going on a back-to-back cruise means doing more than one cruise on the same cruise ship, and it's a popular way for passengers to extend their vacation fun beyond any published itinerary. If you have ever gotten to the end of a trip and thought to yourself, "wouldn't it be...
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Two Carnival Cruise Ships to Remain on Hold Even Longer

Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests that two Carnival cruise ships based out of Australia are to remain on hold even longer. It comes as the Australian government has not yet announced any clear path for when the cruise industry can reopen. Carnival Cruise line Extends Pause in Australia. With...
ECONOMY
cruzely.com

Safer Sailing: These Cruise Lines Require ALL Passengers Have the Shot

Are you looking for a cruise line that requires all passengers and crew on the ship to be vaccinated? While every cruise line requires most passengers to have the shot, many do allow some exceptions — notably for children. That means if you sail on certain lines, then some of...
TRAVEL
CBS Miami

CDC: All Travelers Should Avoid Cruises

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC just announced yesterday, all travelers should avoid cruises regardless of their vaccination status. This comes after several ships reported dozens of cases on their boats. Despite those cases, experts say there hasn’t been what’s considered to be an outbreak on any of the ships so far. Expert Travel Adviser Peter Greenberg says going on a cruise right now is a calculated risk that’s different for everyone. “I see that a lot of people are desperate to go on vacations,” says Mindy Hardoon, Travel Agent and Owner of Jerry Allen Travel. Yesterday the CDC increased the cruise travel health notice...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Cruise Line Stocks Dip After CDC Says "Avoid Cruise Travel"

Investing.com — Cruise line stocks have dipped just after midday Thursday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status." The CDC increased the travel warning to Level 4, Very High, its highest level as it investigates almost 100...
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

Preview: The year ahead for travel

Four of Travel Weekly's reporters join the Folo episode this week to talk about their reporting for our annual Preview issue -- the look-ahead to 2022: Johanna Jainchill, the publication's news editor and interim cruise editor; Jamie Biesiada, our retail editor; Tovin Lapan, who covers hospitality on an interim basis; and Robert Silk, our aviation editor.
TRAVEL
breakingtravelnews.com

MSC Cruises renews Cruise with Confidence campaign

MSC Cruises has launched its summer 2022 campaign under the ‘Cruise with Confidence’ program. The line confirms its health protocols, flexible booking policy, robust yet simple vaccination and testing requirements and return to independent ashore exploration will apply to all sailings through summer 2022. All existing and new...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy