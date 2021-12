Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are red hot entering Week 17. Yes, those were quotes possibly uttered by many a few months ago. But all of a sudden, the Chiefs have won eight straight, have clinched the AFC West for the sixth consecutive year, and have sole possession of the No. 1 seed in their conference. Not to mention, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 4,310 yards (fifth in the NFL) and 33 touchdowns (tied for fourth).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO