Premier League

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

By Damon Carr
 3 days ago

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after.

Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Ralf Rangnik has yet to ingrain his gegenpressing football into the Manchester United team, as they continue to struggle in their top four fight. This match has been no different, with Man United going into half-time.behind against relegation threatened Newcastle.

Ten minutes into the second half, the referee made a huge call by only giving Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo a yellow card for a red card tackle.

The striker saw his team-mate Alex Telles lose the ball to a brilliant challenge and ran over to take his frustrations out on Newcastle's Ryan Fraser.

Ronaldo booted Fraser in similar fashion to what Liverpool's Andy Robertson did a week ago, who in that case got a red card.

The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
