Two dogs got a little over-excited while chasing geese near Great Falls, Montana, and wound up plunging through the ice into the Missouri River. Firefighters from Great Falls Fire Rescue fished them out of the river and thawed them out in their ambulance. They were then taken to the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. You can see the rescue caught on video here: Responders Battle Sub-Zero Temperatures to Save Two Dogs From Frigid River (newsweek.com)

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO