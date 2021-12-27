ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

OKC Thunder news: Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aaron Wiggins enter health and safety protocols

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQYfJ_0dWzYLdW00

A day after the Oklahoma City Thunder had its first two cases of a player missing time due to entering health and safety protocols in Darius Bazley and Tre Mann, the team announced that three additional players have entered protocols in Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins.

With five players under protocols, the Thunder are allowed to sign four replacement players on hardship deals on temporary 10-day contracts. The Thunder’s G League affiliate — the Oklahoma City Blue — run the same offenses and use the same jargon as its superior along with playing in the same arena for home games. So a transition from the Blue to the Thunder would be rather seamless if the franchise opts to call up players from the Blue as their replacements.

The trio of Pokusevski, Robinson-Earl and Wiggins played in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with Mann also being in the building.

Pokusevski, who turned 20 years old on Sunday, played eight minutes. Robinson-Earl played 26 minutes. Wiggins played 32 minutes. Mann participated in warmups before being ruled out during the game.

With five players heading into protocols, it is fair to say that the Thunder are having a COVID-19 outbreak and join the long list of NBA teams with similar struggles in recent weeks. It is now a wait-and-see game for the Thunder to see if they have any additional cases before Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Draymond Green reveals NBA's biggest trash-talker - and it's not who you'd think

The Golden State Warriors forward is a notorious smack-talker, and widely considered one of the best in the NBA. However, Draymond Green recently revealed the league’s surprise trash-talker – and it’s not who you’d expect. Draymond Green is widely recognised as one of the most passionate...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Darius Bazley
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Health And Safety#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Thunder S G League#The Oklahoma City Blue#The New Orleans Pelicans
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry deals double damage on NBA history with latest feat

Stephen Curry has made the extraordinary seem rudimentary. The Golden State Warriors icon has once again redefined NBA history as we know it – not once, but twice. We were all made witnesses when he overtook shooting legend Ray Allen’s 2973 mark for the all-time lead in career three-pointers made. Now with nobody ahead of him, the Warriors star is free to blaze a trail that’s never been traversed.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Steph hits wild Chase tunnel shot before Dubs-Nuggets game

Steph Curry brought back his legendary tunnel shot from Oracle Arena with a new twist at Chase Center this season, and replicated the remarkable pregame routine before Tuesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. Later in his pregame routine, Curry tried kicking the ball into the hoop and nearly knocked...
NBA
NBC Sports

KD's reaction to Barclays Center crowd giving Steph MVP chants

The last time Steph Curry and Kevin Durant shared the same court, on Nov. 16, Curry wound up scoring 37 points and draining nine 3-pointers as his Warriors beat Durant's Brooklyn Nets by 18 points. That's when the MVP chants started raining down for Curry. But not at Chase Center...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Bradley Beal News

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was one of a few players who was outspoken about his decision to not get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, his status reportedly changed recently. According to a Tuesday report from Ava Wallace of The Washington...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Kevin Love’s 4-word reaction to Ricky Rubio injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered an upset loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, the defeat isn’t the Cavs’ main concern as Ricky Rubio exited the game with an apparent knee injury. While driving into the paint near the two-minute mark of the...
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Thunder Hit Hard With Covid Health and Safety Protocols

The Thunder are dealing with a bit of a COVID outbreak. OKC head coach Mark Daigneault, rookie Josh Giddey and Derrick Favors are all in health and safety protocols and unavailable for Tuesday’s game with the Kings. They join Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski and Tre Mann in...
NBA
kfgo.com

NBA roundup: Devin Booker hits milestone in Suns’ win

(Reuters) – Devin Booker matched his season high of 38 points while reaching a milestone as the Phoenix Suns earned a 115-97 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. JaVale McGee contributed 16 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Payne added 16 points and seven assists...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy