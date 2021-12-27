Watch: Edinson Cavani Goal For Manchester United Equalises Against Newcastle United

Substitute Edinson Cavani has equalised for Manchester United against Newcastle United and you can watch the goal here.

Newcastle had led through a brilliant Allan Saint-Maximin strike but the game is now all square.

In truth, it was a scruffy goal with Cavani given a second and third chance in the box to get his shot off and even then it was miscued off the shin pad.

Watch the goal here:

Newcastle United Team

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Kraft, Ryan Fraser, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Newcastle United Subs

Freddie Woodman, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Jeff Hendrick, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Jacob Murphy, Dwight Gayle

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga

