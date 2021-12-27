ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Edinson Cavani Goal For Manchester United Equalises Against Newcastle United

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iORh4_0dWzY98300

Substitute Edinson Cavani has equalised for Manchester United against Newcastle United and you can watch the goal here.

Newcastle had led through a brilliant Allan Saint-Maximin strike but the game is now all square.

In truth, it was a scruffy goal with Cavani given a second and third chance in the box to get his shot off and even then it was miscued off the shin pad.

Watch the goal here:

Newcastle United Team

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Kraft, Ryan Fraser, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

‘It’s Over’ - Liverpool Fans Say Premier League Title Race Is Now Over After Leicester Defeat

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Newcastle United Subs

Freddie Woodman, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Jeff Hendrick, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Jacob Murphy, Dwight Gayle

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Cavani rescues point for Man United in 1-1 draw at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to salvage a point for Manchester United from a sloppy display in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday. Playing its first game in 16 days after coronavirus cases in the squad led to two games being postponed, United was outplayed in the first half and Allan Saint-Maximin gave Newcastle the lead in the seventh minute following a swift break after Raphael Varane was dispossessed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani combine to put Manchester United back on the front foot

McTominay opens scoring with United's quickest goal of the season. Rangnick extends unbeaten run to five in all competitions. It is easy to forget that Manchester United started this year at the top of the Premier League table and with hope of a sustained title charge. Few could have anticipated then quite how spectacularly the wheels would fall off over the ensuing 12 months but a year to forget at least ended on a positive note at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
David De Gea
Person
Jamaal Lascelles
Person
Sean Longstaff
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Jeff Hendrick
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Alex Telles
Person
Jonjo Shelvey
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Javier Manquillo
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Newcastle United Team
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp tears into his Liverpool stars and brands them 'not good enough' after a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Leicester, as he admits 'it's a big gap to City' as their title hopes suffer a major blow

Jurgen Klopp tore into his Liverpool flops after the shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester that put a big dent in their title hopes. The Reds will fall nine points behind Manchester City – who beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day – if the champions win at Brentford on Wednesday, after somehow losing to a Foxes side without six defenders, and who had kept only two clean sheets in the league all season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery

Chelsea have confirmed Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery, leaving the England international likely to miss the rest of the season.The 25-year-old damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on November 23.The Blues had hoped Chilwell could return to action without surgery, but the former Leicester star will now undergo the ligament repair operation.Chelsea could look to the transfer market to bolster their Premier League title bid in January, with Everton’s Lucas Digne strongly mooted as an option for the Blues.“After a knee injury in the match against Juventus the Chelsea medical department, in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool will be looking to cut the gap between themselves and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to just three points again, when they face Leicester City on Tuesday night.The Reds have only two more games with the services of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita available to them, before the trio head off for Africa Cup of Nations duty.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Liverpool head to Leicester in the Premier LeagueLeicester are similarly set to be without Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi across the same period after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye move for Barca defender Dest

Dest on Chelsea radar (Mundo Deportivo) Blues consider Barca player as they seek Chilwell cover. Chelsea are considering a move for Barcelona's Sergino Dest as they look to bring in cover for the injured Ben Chilwell, reports Mundo Deportivo. It was confirmed on Tuesday that Chilwell requires surgery on an...
MLS
The Independent

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a stoppage-time goal to Danny Welbeck to draw 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday.The draw lifted Chelsea into second place, above Liverpool, but a win was needed to keep in sight of in-form leader Manchester City, who went eight points clear following their 1-0 win at Brentford. It looked like Chelsea was about to earn three points despite a lackluster display at Stamford Bridge, only for Welbeck - on as a substitute - to head home a left-wing cross from Marc Cucurella in the first minute of stoppage time.Romelu...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race’, claims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.Chelsea have now slipped to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe will ‘count the bodies’ ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Everton

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will take a roll call ahead of Thursday’s scheduled trip to Everton after admitting he is “dangerously close” to not having enough players to fulfil the fixture.The Magpies went into Monday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United with their squad ravaged by positive Covid-19 tests and injuries and emerged further depleted.Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and the suspended Isaac Hayden were absent from a matchday squad which featured only eight substitutes, while Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin both limped off.Howe admitted Wilson’s injury in particular was a concern, and while midfielder Hayden is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
479
Followers
3K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy