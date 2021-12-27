ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Oregon father who told Biden ‘let’s go Brandon’ said comment was in ‘jest’

By Sarakshi Rai, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvktH_0dWzXeB000

( The Hill ) – A man who called into the North American Air Defense (NORAD) Command’s annual Santa tracking center and told President Biden “let’s go Brandon” said he meant it in “jest.”

Jared Schmeck, 35, a former police officer who works for an electric company, called the NORAD line and had a brief conversation with Biden on Christmas Eve.

After a brief chat with the president where they talked about what his children wanted for Christmas, Schmeck used a slogan that has become popular among supporters of former President Trump as a veiled insult toward Biden.

Schmeck said he meant no disrespect to the president but that he thought he could be doing a better job.

“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job,” he said to The Oregonian/Oregon Live .

Health expert: Surge in COVID-19 cases should no longer be ‘major metric’ of pandemic

“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Lets go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple minded, no matter how I feel about him,” the father told the news outlet on Christmas morning. “He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner…I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”

Schmeck told the news outlet he was not a “Trumper” calling himself a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ.”

Schmeck said he and his children call into NORAD every Christmas Eve and that he was unaware that it would be livestreamed or documented.

“I thought it would be automated. We just waited on hold and then they answered,” he told the news outlet. “And I thought, ‘wow, this is real.’ “

At the end of the call, first lady Jill Biden wished Schmeck a Merry Christmas where he responded, “I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well,” adding, “Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon!”

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” the president responded.

The phrase “let’s go Brandon” went viral after an October NASCAR event at which an NBC Sports reporter mistakenly said the crowd was chanting “Let’s go Brandon,” in support of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, when they could be heard on live TV chanting “f— Joe Biden” in the background.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Man who interrupted son’s call with Biden to say ‘Let’s go Brandon’ says he is being attacked for an ‘innocent jest’

The Oregon father who interrupted a Christmas Eve phone call from President Joe Biden with a phrase meant to stand for a vulgar insult is now complaining about the criticism he has received since the incident. On Friday, Jared Schmeck and his children were connected with Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden after he dialed the phone number for the North American Aerospace Defence Command’s long-running Santa Tracker hotline. Norad’s Santa Tracker, a volunteer-run effort that purports to track the jolly toy delivery man’s airborne sleigh as he makes his way around the world each Christmas Eve, has in...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
NASCAR
hngn.com

Joe Biden Booted Out Reporters Covering the COVID-19 Emergency Meeting With Governors as if Avoiding Another Grilling by the Press

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Caller Who Told Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on Christmas Eve Says He Was Kidding, Whines About Free Speech

An Oregon man who said “Let’s Go Brandon” during a Santa tracker phone call with President Biden and first lady on Christmas Eve now claims it was just a “joke.” As The Oregonian very kindly described it on Saturday, Jared Schmeck’s use of the popular right-wing code for “Fuck Joe Biden” was actually just “a reflection of his frustration with Biden’s policies, including the federal vaccine mandates, inflation and global supply chain problems that have caused shortages in consumer products.” Regardless, Schmeck’s comments to the paper were a mess of contradictions. “At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden,...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy