ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills “Pro-Choice” Unvaxxed WR Cole Beasley Fined $100,000 For COVID-19 Violations

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjjWF_0dWzXCem00

Source: Bryan M. Bennett / Getty

W hen it comes to being a COVIDIOT, Cole Beasley has been keeping that energy consistent.

Per ESPN , Cole Beasley was fined multiple times for COVID-19 protocol violations. According to the sports network, the fines reached $100,000 sources from the league and union revealed. The knucklehead wide receiver was reportedly slapped with $14,600 by the NFL back in August on the same day league officials were at the team’s facility to go over COVID-19 protocols. According to ESPN , Beasley was spotted not adhering to mandatory protocols for unvaccinated players.

The $14,600 fine was doubled on more than one occasion after Beasley was caught in 4K, not following the rules via video monitoring by the league sources revealed to ESPN . Beasley, who is proudly unvaccinated, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in health and safety protocols. He missed this Sunday’s game against divisional rival New Egland Patriots, but per the agreement reached by the NFLPA, and NFL still received his $261,111 game check. According to ESPN , some owners feel this loophole needs to be revisited in 2022 because they believe unvaccinated players should not be paid if they miss time.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Beasley is still being defiant when getting vaccinated. He claims that he is not “anti-vaccine” but more “pro-choice.” After he was placed in protocols, Beasley wrote on Instagram, “Just to be clear COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy. Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cole Beasley (@bease11)

Sunday, he followed that up with another post featuring himself smiling, showing off his missing tooth writing in the caption, “Just checking in everybody. I’m still partying! Be back soon. Hate it or love it. Go Bills!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cole Beasley (@bease11)

Beasley’s Bills handled business without him and fellow wide receiver Gabriel Davis who is also unvaccinated, beating the New England Patriots 33-21.

Photo: Bryan M. Bennett / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo Rumblings

AFC Playoff Picture: Why Bills can’t clinch division in Week 17

Earlier this week I told you how the Bills could clinch a playoff spot in Week 17, but I also told you that Buffalo couldn’t clinch the division this weekend. Now I’ve had folks asking why that is, so I thought I’d lay it out. Current AFC...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Announce New Decision On WR Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley missed his first game of the 2021 season after testing positive last week. But with new rules being implemented, he’s coming back a bit early. On Wednesday, the Bills announced that Beasley has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll be joined in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Wr#Espn#The League And Union#New Egland Patriots#Nflpa#Instagram
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Cole Beasley News

Despite not having Cole Beasley at their disposal this past Sunday, the Buffalo Bills managed to defeat the New England Patriots in convincing fashion. Beasley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Since he’s unvaccinated, the league’s protocols didn’t allow him to return in time for Week 16.
NFL
NESN.com

Peter King Believes Bills Were ‘Lucky’ In This Aspect Against Patriots

With the way Josh Allen and Co. were humming this past Sunday, it was easy to forget the Bills’ offense was shorthanded against the Patriots. Buffalo in Week 16 was without two of its top wide receivers, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the lead-up to the divisional clash. Contracting the virus seemingly felt inevitable for Beasley, who basically wears his unvaccinated status like a badge of honor.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bills drop major COVID-19 update on Cole Beasley

The Buffalo Bills’ offense will be getting a boost for Week 17 as wide receiver Cole Beasley cleared COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday. Beasley, who is unvaccinated, is one of the first players to benefit from the NFL’s new rules. The CDC recently shortened the quarantine period from 10 to five days and the league is following a similar path. The Bills wideout spent nine days sidelined due to the virus.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Video Analysis: Celebrating the Bills’ win against the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills headed East for their rematch with the New England Patriots, seeking redemption. And that’s exactly what they did. In one of the biggest games of the season, the Bills put together one of their best games to convincingly put down the Pats. Let’s continue the celebration with some highlight analysis.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year’s Resolution Following A Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world. Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week. The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
The US Sun

Who are John Madden’s children?

JOHN Madden, famed NFL head coach and broadcaster, died on December 28 at age 85. Madden's "unexpected" death was confirmed in a press release by the NFL. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," the press release from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads in part.
NFL
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
702
Followers
512
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy