Person killed in Old Town identified as Portland man, 41

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police on Monday said the victim killed in Old Town Friday was a 41-year-old Portland man.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Derrick Kenreko Marshall was found with a gunshot wound at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Davis Street at about 8:50 p.m., police said.

Marshall was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police. Police said the shooting suspects fled before police arrived. No further information has been released.

Marshall’s death marked the 87th homicide in 2021. The annual previous record of homicides was set in 1987 with 70.