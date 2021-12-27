ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Person killed in Old Town identified as Portland man, 41

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police on Monday said the victim killed in Old Town Friday was a 41-year-old Portland man.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Derrick Kenreko Marshall was found with a gunshot wound at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Davis Street at about 8:50 p.m., police said.

Marshall was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police. Police said the shooting suspects fled before police arrived. No further information has been released.

Marshall’s death marked the 87th homicide in 2021. The annual previous record of homicides was set in 1987 with 70.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Suspect in fatal Japan clinic fire dies in hospital

TOKYO (AP) — The suspect in a fire in Japan that killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, police said Friday. Morio Tanimoto had been under investigation on suspicion of arson and murder in the Dec. 17 fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka in western Japan. He died Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy