CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Health is releasing a statement regarding the Centers for Disease Control cutting the amount of time one needs to isolate or quarantine following exposure to or a positive test for COVID-19. Monday, the CDC announced that it is shortening the time for isolation following a positive test is now five days instead of ten for someone who is asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. The CDC also says the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 and who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or two months out from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted is also five days, followed by five days of strict mask use for another five days.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO