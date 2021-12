TULSA, Okla. — The COVID-19 Omicron variant is likely in Oklahoma despite the state not officially reporting a case to the Centers for Disease Control yet. If you were to map out which states have Omicron and which ones do not, currently only South Dakota and Oklahoma are the only states that have yet to report a single case of the new variant despite neighboring states reporting Omicron cases more than a week ago.

