G2 Esports just revealed its brand new roster to perform at VALORANT Champions Tour 2022. Three brand new players and coach will now rock the team’s black jersey. The new VALORANT season will soon start and now is the time for esports teams to make the final changes to their lineups. G2 Esports in particular has been in a cold streak lately and hope to turn things around with the announcement of a brand new roster.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO