LEC caster Vedius drops ‘Yasuo Rap’

Rap music has rapidly and steadily conquered the world. Now, more people than ever before are listening to rap. Let’s see how it got so popular around the globe. The history of music is ever-changing. Since the beginning of time, people have lived with music in their hearts and societies. Each community, nation, and culture would have the music to unite and define its people. However, the changes in music have become drastically rapid only a century ago. Over the past hundred years, new genres, sounds, and styles have come and gone. Only a few of the music novelties came here to stay. Some have come to conquer the world. Rap music is definitely among the winners of the past music generation. These days, rap music is played all over the world, making it the most popular and recognizable genre on the planet. So let’s learn more and the history of this genre to learn the secret of its success.

