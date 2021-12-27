ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEC caster Vedius drops ‘Yasuo Rap’

By Blaine Polhamus
dotesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular LEC caster Andrew “Vedius” Day has released a hip-hop track centered around the notorious League of Legends champion Yasuo. This 2:48-minute song that features the Welsh esports personality is available to watch and listen to on YouTube. Vedius is no stranger to rapping. He’s been a...

