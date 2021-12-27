ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auction Block: 1988 Lamborghini LM002

By Tim Huber
 3 days ago

Initially unveiled at the Brussels Auto Show in 1986, the Lamborghini LM002 — affectionately known as the “Rambo Lambo” — was an experimental off-road truck that represented a major departure from the Italian firm’s traditional fare. Produced from ’86 through ’93, less than 350 specimens...

Tangelo Pearl 1955 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block

The Chevy Nomad two-door station wagon debuted for the 1955 model year. The Nomad name was first seen on a 1954 General Motors Motorama concept car developed under GM styling chief Harley Earl. The Motorama Nomad had the front end of a 1954 Corvette with a two-door wagon body. The...
Once In A LifeTime Offering Of Chevy Corvettes To Cross Mecum's Auction Block

The collection dubbed, "A Once in Lifetime Offering of Corvettes” is headed to Mecum Auctions, and is made up of some of the finest Corvettes around. “Precision, innovation, force: three words that harmoniously describe the unmatched and undeterred reckoning the Chevrolet Corvette exudes when performing on road or track. Throughout history, the famous Corvette has pushed boundaries, bravely entering into the most challenging and award-worthy competitions in the world in an attempt to prove itself as one of, if not the most, keenly designed and beautifully constructed automobiles ever produced. Thanks to the men who helped breathe life into the original and ensuing Corvette models, striving to make their once-in-a-lifetime dream of automotive perfection come to fruition, there are many top-shelf variations of America's Sports Car available today, and the rare opportunity to own some of the most significant ones is finally here,” According to Mecum.
One-owner Lamborghini Countach LP5000 S for sale

I've never driven a Lamborghini Countach and, dare I say it, I am not sure I'm that bothered to try one. It's not its looks because, to me, it's the definitive supercar profile and still makes me quiver. It was also my pin-up poster of choice, back in the day. Mine was mounted in a red frame, à la the eighties, while my brother's wall sported its opposite number from Maranello, the Ferrari Testarossa. But like the Testarossa, which I have driven, I rather fear the iconic Lambo will be a disappointment. I am not even sure I'd fit in it, either. Better to leave the saintliness of Sant'Agata intact, I reckon, but I am delighted to have the opportunity to write about this one. Especially as we're still, just, celebrating the Countach's fiftieth birthday.
The Lamborghini Aventador’s Successor Spied, And It Has A V-12!

When Lamborghini launched the special edition Aventador Ultimae LP 780-4, we knew the end of an era was coming. After a decade on the market, the Aventador is finally going to be retired. Previous rumors suggested that it will be the last Lamborghini model to feature a V-12 engine, but it looks that Lamborghini is not ready just yet to give up on the V-12.
This Rare Lamborghini Countach Is Practically Brand New

One of the biggest surprises of 2021 in the automotive world was the rebirth of the iconic Lamborghini Countach. Based on a retro-styled Aventador to celebrate the original car's 50th anniversary, the new 2021 Countach utilizes the same electrified setup as the Sian, with a 6.5-liter V12 engine and a 48-volt motor combining to produce 802 hp and 531 lb-ft.
Pristine 40K-Mile 1993 Ford Mustang GT Hits The Auction Block

Over the last several years, the Fox Body Ford Mustang has become quite the popular collector’s item, with pristine, low-mile examples routinely going for big bucks. Oftentimes, this phenomenon mostly relates to rare models like the Cobra R, but the prices for regular old Fox Bodies like this 1993 Ford Mustang GT up for grabs at eBay are steadily on the rise as well. In this case, the seller is looking for just shy of $32k, which is a lot of money for a Fox, even though this one is very, very nice.
Lamborghini Urus Transformed Into 1,001-HP Hypercar

The Lamborghini Urus is a ludicrously powerful, mean-looking SUV, but this hasn't stopped aftermarket tuners from trying to extract more power and improve the styling, often with disastrous results. Last month, German tuner Mansory presented its latest take on the Italian SUV featuring a brash yellow and black body kit that will divide opinions.
LEGO Partnered With Lamborghini on a Sián FKP 37

For those who missed out on Lamborghini‘s inaugural hybrid vehicle, the Sián FKP 37, LEGO is selling a miniature model that is a smaller, but suitable alternative. Comprised of nearly 3,700 pieces, LEGO’s 1/8 scale Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 captures all the dynamic lines, audacious angles and futuristic build. The model took over a year of planning with the Italian automaker and features the toy maker’s Technics system, along with a V12 Engine with working pistons, a meticulously recreated cockpit, adjustable spoiler and an intricate 8-speed working gearbox.
Sent in 1992, the worlds first SMS is hitting the auction block as an NFT and it may fetch up to $200,000.

Do you remember your first text? We may not remember our first text, but the world’s first text message is a documented part of our modern history, and Aquttes Auction House in France is selling it as an NFT. The timing of this auction couldn’t be better as it simply reads ‘Merry Christmas.’ Three decades down the line. A digital replica of the text message is expected to fetch around $199,000. British programmer Neil Papworth (22 years old then) sent the first-ever Short Message Service (SMS) from a computer to colleague Richard Jarvis on his Orbitel 901 handset.
Welcome to the First Annual Lamborghini Club Sandwich Crawl

Let’s get one thing straight: There is nothing subtle about driving a Lamborghini. They sit at the cross section of flash and excess, and if these slicked-up, car-shaped projectiles weren’t rooted in the world of racing, they’d be a purely frivolous purchase for almost any garage. This is to say that a Lamborghini is not meant to coddle you with creature comforts, but instead to put you as close to the racetrack as possible while still allowing you to grab your groceries.
Watch This MR2-Based Lamborghini Replica Deliver A Christmas Tree

Some people build Lamborghini replicas to fool onlookers into thinking they’re rich. Some people build Lamborghini replicas to try and capture some of the style and mystique of a supercar without breaking the bank. And some people build Lamborghini replicas to strap a Christmas tree to the roof and deliver it to a photography studio.
Lamborghini Urus by Mansory and MTM looks wild, packs 1,001 bhp

As much as I am generally against crossovers and SUVs, the Lamborghini Urus is one of the few exceptions as it's always an occasion whenever I see one on the road. It looks imposingly aggressive straight from the factory and packs more power than supercars from not that many years ago, but some people will always want more. Case in point, meet the wildest LM002 successor Poland has ever seen, courtesy of a collaboration between Mansory and MTM.
Every Man Cave Deserves One Of These Lamborghini Countach Posters

When Lamborghini revived the Countach name with the new LPI 800-4 this year, we called it a "poster car for the 21st century." While nothing can replace one of the original poster cars, the first Countach, nor other classics like Ferrari's F40 and Testarossa, the new Countach is a head-turner in its own way. For a new, younger generation not held back by nostalgic ties to the original, the latest Countach is a worthy poster car. Lamborghini is now celebrating this by launching five new Countach LPI 800-4 posters. Considering that all 112 examples of the supercar have already been sold out, this is an easier way to "own" a Lamborghini Countach.
Auction Block: 1987 Buick Grand National ‘The Last Grand National’

Certain products and items possess a distinct ability to embody the era in which they were designed and produced, and when it comes to 1980s-style cars, few represent the period better than the boxy and aggressive Buick Grand National. Taking its name from NASCAR’s Winston Cup Grand National Series, the angular American automobile first debuted in 1982 and remained in production until the tail-end of 1987, at which time the very last Grand National would roll off the assembly line — marking the final Grand National specimen as well as the very last car ever built at GM’s Pontiac assembly plant in Michigan prior to the facility’s closure.
914s and 964s and 944s, Oh My! Classic and Modern Porsche Convertibles Compared

Porsche's engineering research and development efforts are legend. They have resulted in many modern miracles of vehicle dynamics and performance, both on racetracks and off, most of which we've covered extensively. We recently had the opportunity to go along on an R&D-related trip hosted by a different branch of the famous German manufacturer: Porsche Heritage.
V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
