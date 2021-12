With Monday night's 20-3 win at the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins became the first time in NFL history to first lose and then win seven straight games in the same season. After starting the season 1-7, Miami is now 8-7 and finds itself in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC with two games to go. During the win, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 19 of 26 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown to an interception. Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle tied Jerry Rice’s Monday Night Football rookie record for receptions with 10.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO