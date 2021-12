There are two weeks remaining in the 2021 NFL regular season, which means both the playoff picture and and the 2022 NFL draft order are coming into focus. The New York Giants have two first round picks — their own and the Chicago Bears. Right now they are both top 10 selections. That could change should the Bears beat the Giants this week and then win against Minnesota in Week 18. A 7-10 record could push their pick out of the top 10.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO