Lana Wachowski Does Not Consider Making Another Matrix Trilogy

In a behind-the-scenes feature for The Matrix Reloaded, there’s a short sequence that takes place during the actors’ training sessions. Bundled up in black (beanie, sweatpants, jacket), steam billowing off his head, Keanu Reeves sits on the ground in a large, spare gym and giggles, saying, “On the good days, we get steam.” Surrounded by the stunt team, Carrie-Anne Moss walks through her moves for the opening sequence at the power plant where she somersaults backwards off her motorcycle and takes down several guards with her helmet. Hugo Weaving, with sweaty hair much longer than it appears in the trilogy, practices crescent kicks, arms straight out for balance, like a dancer. There are a couple quick shots of Laurence Fishburne, alternately with a bushy crop of hair or bald, cranking a leg stretcher so that he’s doing the splits sitting down and turning to the camera, counting the number of months (eight) that they’ve been training. “It’s harder this time,” he says, nodding. The task, compared to the first film, was orders of magnitude more arduous and complicated. Reloaded and Revolutions were shot concurrently, for well over 250 days, along with footage for the Enter the Matrix video game, and animation for The Animatrix.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO