‘SEAL Team’ Star AJ Buckley Is ‘So Grateful’ for Peaceful Sunrise Over His Backyard

Where is SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 on Paramount+ this weekend? Why can’t you find the latest new episode?. We totally get having these questions but, unfortunately, we have the same answer we had last week: It’s a simple matter of the series being off the air until 2022. It was decided a while back that the David Boreanaz series would take a break during the holidays, and a part of the reason may be to ensure that Christmas/New Year’s don’t overshadow it. With that being said, there’s also a significant production reason, as well: These extra weeks give the crew time to make sure the next few episodes are properly edited and prepared for viewers to enjoy. Production can’t be rushed for the sake of delivering episodes faster; if that happens, then it can come at the expense of overall quality.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO