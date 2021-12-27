‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman Speaks on Replacing Cate Blanchett

When Nicole Kidman took on the role of Lucille Ball in the much-anticipated biopic Being the Ricardos, she knew she had found a memorable role.

Early on, the role of Lucille Ball in the hit film was given to another iconic actress, Cate Blanchett. Although, scheduling issues led to Blanchett giving up her turn as the famous television star, producer, and comedian. This, of course, led to Kidman’s opportunity to portray the iconic redhead.

Earlier this week, the Australian actress spoke with the New York Times about her role in Being the Ricardos. In the interview, the fifty-four-year-old actress discusses what it was like to portray the iconic comedian who skyrocketed to fame in the timeless sitcom series I Love Lucy.

During the interview, Nicole Kidman was asked what it was like to step into such a major role after it was vacated by Cate Blanchett. To explain her feelings for this move, Kidman shared an industry motto she has often followed during her years in the business.

“it’s like there’s a sacred pact among us all,” the Lucille Ball actress explains in the December 26 interview.

“Whoever gets something, that’s where it was meant to land,” Nicole Kidman explains.

‘Being the Ricardos’ Bounces Back After Losing The Star Early On

According to Lucie Arnez, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz who also serves as executive producer for the long-awaited film production, it was a devastating loss when they learned Blanchett could no longer do the film.

“It just took too long and we lost her,” Lucie Arnaz explains. “I was devastated.”

In 2018, Cate Blanchett, who can currently be seen in the Netflix hit Don’t Look Up, told The Hollywood Reporter she was excited about the upcoming role in Being the Ricardos.

“I’ve long been obsessed by Lucille Ball,” Blanchett explains.

“Who hasn’t?” the actress adds. “It’s a work in progress, but one I am very excited about.”

According to Lucie Arnaz, finding the right actor to portray her mother in the film was a difficult task.

“None of them made me happy,” the executive producer explains of some of the actresses considered for the memorable role.

“It was always like, who’s the flavor of the month?” Arnaz explains. “Who’s got the hot movie of the minute?”

Then, the executive producer says, she found Kidman to fill the role.

“I thought that’s good,” Arnaz says of the popular actress. The producer then jokes that it seems Australian actresses have been the ticket for finding the perfect player to portray her mother. Since, of course, both Kidman and Blanchett hail from the “land down under.”

“We should only be looking at Australian actresses for this!” Lucie Arnaz jokes.

Initially, Nicole Kidman received some backlash for taking on the role of the iconic comedian and actress. And while she makes sure to avoid the negative comments on social media, some comments managed to “trickle through.”

“I’m not on the internet and I definitely don’t Google myself,” the Being the Ricardos star explains.