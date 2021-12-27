Surgical Robotics Are Here To Stay

But the robots are not what you think, argues Gabriele Contessa. In one of the most haunting episodes of Black Mirror, ‘Metalhead’, a woman flees through a post-apocalyptic landscape hounded by an implacable quadrupedal robot. While killer robots are a trope of science fiction, what makes ‘Metalhead’ particularly unsettling is that the robot in question is not some advanced technological artifact from a distant future—it is inspired by the robots created by Boston Dynamics, whose promotional videos routinely make the rounds on social media. Watching the Boston Dynamics robots perform mundane tasks such as opening a door or getting back on their feet in a manner that is, at once, comical and menacing, one cannot help but wonder what would happen if one of them were to go rogue. As we become capable of producing machines that are increasingly intelligent, capable, and autonomous, many worry that a robot apocalypse might be nigh. What if, one day in the not-too-distant future, the robots decide to hunt us down like the unrelenting robot in ‘Metalhead’ or take over the world like Skynet in the Terminator franchise?

