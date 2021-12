NOTTINGHAM, MD—Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may … Continue reading "Fresh Express recalls some packaged salad products due to Listeria risk" The post Fresh Express recalls some packaged salad products due to Listeria risk appeared first on Nottingham MD.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO