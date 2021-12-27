ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

By MIKE STOBBE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjUWW_0dWzO1QT00
Virus Outbreak Isolation Guidelines FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of his teachers to get an update on her COVID-19 symptoms, Friday, Aug., 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, U.S. health officials cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File) (Stephen B. Morton)

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.

Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases.

"Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science."

Last week, the agency loosened rules that previously called on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive. The new recommendations said workers could go back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. And the agency said isolation time could be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages.

Now, the CDC is changing the isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public to be even less stringent.

The guidance is not a mandate; it's a recommendation to employers and state and local officials. Last week, New York state said it would expand on the CDC's guidance for health-care workers to include employees who have other critical jobs that are facing a severe staffing shortage.

It's possible other states will seek to shorten their isolation and quarantine policies, and CDC is trying to get out ahead of the shift. “It would be helpful to have uniform CDC guidance” that others could draw from, rather than a mishmash of policies, Walensky said.

The CDC’s guidance on isolation and quarantine has seemed confusing to the public, and the new recommendations are “happening at a time when more people are testing positive for the first time and looking for guidance,” said Lindsay Wiley, an American University public health law expert.

Nevertheless, the guidance continues to be complex.

ISOLATION

The isolation rules are for people who are infected. They are the same for people who are unvaccinated, partly vaccinated, fully vaccinated or boosted.

They say:

—The clock starts the day you test positive.

—An infected person should go into isolations for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10.

—At the end of five days, if you have no symptoms, you can return to normal activities but must wear a mask everywhere — even at home around others — for at least five more days.

—If you still have symptoms after isolating for five days, stay home until you feel better and then start your five days of wearing a mask at all times.

QUARANTINE

The quarantine rules are for people who were in close contact with an infected person but not infected themselves.

For quarantine, the clock starts the day someone is alerted to they may have been exposed to the virus.

Previously, the CDC said people who were not fully vaccinated and who came in close contact with an infected person should stay home for at least 10 days.

Now the agency is saying only people who got booster shots can skip quarantine if they wear masks in all settings for at least 10 days.

That’s a change. Previously, people who were fully vaccinated — which the CDC has defined as having two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — could be exempt from quarantine.

Now, people who got their initial shots but not boosters are in the same situation as those who are partly vaccinated or are not vaccinated at all: They can stop quarantine after five days if they wear masks in all settings for five days afterward.

FIVE DAYS

Suspending both isolation and quarantine after five days is not without risk.

A lot of people get tested when they first feel symptoms, but many Americans get tested for others reasons, like to see if they can visit family or for work. That means a positive test result may not reveal exactly when a person was infected or give a clear picture of when they are most contagious, experts say.

When people get infected, the risk of spread drops substantially after five days, but it does not disappear for everyone, said Dr. Aaron Glatt, a New York physician who is a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

“If you decrease it to five days, you're still going to small but significant number of people who are contagious,” he said.

That's why wearing masks is a critical part of the CDC guidance, Walensky said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

US children hospitalized with COVID in record numbers

SEATTLE — (AP) — The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WHIO Dayton

Live updates: South Korea extends social distancing rules

SEOUL, South Korea __ South Korea says it’ll extend the toughest social distancing rules for another two weeks to try to lower critical cases and guard against the omicron variant. The government said Friday the current restrictions such as a four-person limit on private gatherings and a 9 p.m....
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Live updates: COVID surge delays nuclear treaty conference

NEW YORK — A coronavirus surge has upended plans to hold a major nuclear treaty conference at the United Nations next month, with participants agreeing Thursday to postpone the meeting days before its scheduled start. After nearly two years of pandemic delays, delegations from around the world were due...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Recall alert: Cream puffs recalled due to metal fragments

Certain cream puffs made earlier this month are being recalled because of the possibility of metal fragments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. In a news release Wednesday, the FDA stated that Poppies International Inc. of Battleboro, North Carolina, is recalling certain cream puffs that were made from Dec. 7 through Dec. 10, 2021, because of the metal fragments.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Quarantine#Ap#Americans#Omicron#The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton

Live updates: Spain records more than 100K daily COVID cases

MADRID — New coronavirus cases have hit the tenth daily record in Spain, with an unprecedented 161,688 new confirmed infections as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes the reins. According to figures released by Spain’s Health Ministry, Thursday was the second day in a row when new cases soared over...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

UK reports surge in COVID deaths, builds temporary wards

LONDON — (AP) — The U.K. reported a sharp increase in coronavirus-related deaths Thursday as the National Health Service announced it was building temporary structures at hospitals in England to prepare for a possible surge of patients infected with the highly transmissible omicron variant. The government reported 332...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

National Guard members arrive to assist Reid Health

INDIANA — A team of National Guard members arrived Thursday morning to help in clinical and support roles at Reid Health in response to the continued COVID-19 emergency. Ryan Williams, Director of EMS, Forensics, and Trauma Services at Reid Health, said Reid Health system was grateful for the assistance.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHIO Dayton

Israel approves 4th vaccine dose for most vulnerable

TEL AVIV — (AP) — Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, an official said Thursday, becoming one of the first countries to do so as it braces for a wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant. Nachman Ash, the director...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

The forces that have scrambled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve could ease in January, but that's cold comfort to the millions of flyers with New Year's plans. And if 2021 has taught us anything, it’s that 2022 will likely be just as unpredictable. Here’s a look at what...
WEATHER
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
54K+
Followers
79K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy