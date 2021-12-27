Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Garrard County

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police in Richmond have been called in to investigate a shooting in Garrard County.

The officer-involved shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26 in Garrard County.

Kentucky State Police arrived at a scene on Herrington Way where someone was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Garrard County Police Department, Lancaster Police Department, and Garrard County Emergency Medical Services assisted KSP at the scene.

Police are conducting an ongoing investigation.

“KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation.” Kentucky State Police said in a press release. “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

