Score access to a VPN service, PlayStation Plus, and an e-learning platform for an extra 20% off

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

In 2022, one in four Americans is planning on incorporating their mental health in their list of New Year's resolutions. It's indicative of how stressful 2021 was, given how many of us spent it recovering what we lost the previous year. People mostly hustled hard throughout the year, so many are making an effort to improve their mental health and take some time for themselves.

Next year, you may be planning on hustling even harder, but that doesn't mean that you should forego your mental health. The PlayStation Plus, VPN Unlimited, StackSkills Super Bundle can help you balance between work and play, and for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for an extra 20% off with code CYBER20.

This bundle features access to a learning platform, a top-rated VPN, and a PlayStation Plus subscription. It's basically designed to help you beef up your skill-set, protect your privacy online, and unwind after working hard. For starters, the StackSkills subscription nets you access to an ever-expanding repository of online lessons that cover today's hottest skills. It packs beginner to advanced courses in IT, development, graphic design, finance, business, marketing, and much more, all with the goal of giving you an edge in today's ever-competitive job market.

While you're working and learning online, you also have VPN Unlimited to keep you protected, as it works to help you regain control over your digital life with full security and anonymity online. It safeguards your data with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption and lets you access geo-restricted content with the help of more than 500 VPN servers spread across over 80 locations globally, including the UK, Canada, and Australia. And lastly, the bundle also includes a 12-month subscription to Playstation Plus, which lets you take your Playstation experience to the next level. It delivers an epic monthly collection of free games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage, and more.

The PlayStation Plus, VPN Unlimited, StackSkills Super Bundle normally goes for $1753, but for a limited time, you can snag it on sale for $63.20 with code CYBER20.

Prices subject to change.

