ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gary Neville criticises Man Utd ‘whinge-bags’ after poor first half at Newcastle

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulfd9_0dWzKdpY00

Gary Neville labelled Manchester United’s players “whinge-bags” as he slated a “shocking” first-half performance against Newcastle

The relegation-battling Magpies led 1-0 at the break at St James’ Park after Allan Saint-Maximin’s seventh-minute goal punished a Raphael Varane mistake, and the hosts might have scored more against a below-par United side.

It was Manchester United’s attitude that most upset their former defender Neville, with Cristiano Ronaldo one of several players who appeared to spend more time on the pitch arguing than trying to create opportunities.

“They’re a bunch of whinge-bags,” pundit Neville said at half-time on Sky Sports. “Watch them on that pitch. I’ll not go into names but they’re whinging at each other, arms up in the air complaining about everything. Honestly, they were absolutely shocking in that first half.

“They got the last manager the sack. Ralf Rangnick is not going to get the sack, he’s only had two or three weeks with them, but they’ll get a lot of managers the sack if they carry on like that, because that’s a really, really poor performance.

“It’s only 45 minutes but they’ve got to sort themselves out because that’s massively below anything expected.”

Neville said he could understand if there was a degree of rustiness to United’s performance after 16 days without a game due to Covid postponements, with their training ground closed for much of that time and sessions under new boss Rangnick deeply compromised.

They're a bunch of whinge-bags. Watch them on that pitch. I'll not go into names but they're whinging at each other, arms up in the air complaining about everything.

But he pointed to a lack of effort as unacceptable.

“There’s no pressing, no urgency, the basics of the game,” he said. “Every single battle of the game they’ve lost. That’s been a really poor performance. Not one single thing has gone right as a team. Not one single player can go in at half-time and say they’ve done their jobs or done themselves justice.”

Asked if there had been any positives, Neville said: “Nothing. I can’t say anything other than the fact they’ve had 16 days without a game and potentially there’s some reasons there but there are still the basics of the game you can do properly – win your battles, go for tackles, show a bit of urgency and look like it matters.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Victor Lindelof misses Man Utd’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced. Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on December 11, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Raphael
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Gary Neville
Tribal Football

Neville: Pochettino still my favourite for Man Utd job

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says he'd like to see Mauricio Pochettino take charge at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick is currently caretaker manager to the end of the season. Neville told Sky Sports: "I'd like Mauricio Pochettino to be the next manager, because he's got experience of the league,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Magpies#St James Park#Sky Sports#Covid
The Independent

Gary Neville explains why Mauricio Pochettino is the right ‘fit’ as next Manchester United manager

Gary Neville admits he would like Mauricio Pochettino as the next Manchester United manager and believes the Argentine is the right “fit” to succeed at Old Trafford.Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge as interim boss as United plot their next move to permanently succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.And the former Tottenham boss has been strongly linked with the Red Devils and Neville is adamant he has all the right characteristics to thrive in Manchester.“I don’t think [Antonio] Conte was a fit for United,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I think United will get the right manager at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye move for Barca defender Dest

Dest on Chelsea radar (Mundo Deportivo) Blues consider Barca player as they seek Chilwell cover. Chelsea are considering a move for Barcelona's Sergino Dest as they look to bring in cover for the injured Ben Chilwell, reports Mundo Deportivo. It was confirmed on Tuesday that Chilwell requires surgery on an...
MLS
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp tears into his Liverpool stars and brands them 'not good enough' after a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Leicester, as he admits 'it's a big gap to City' as their title hopes suffer a major blow

Jurgen Klopp tore into his Liverpool flops after the shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester that put a big dent in their title hopes. The Reds will fall nine points behind Manchester City – who beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day – if the champions win at Brentford on Wednesday, after somehow losing to a Foxes side without six defenders, and who had kept only two clean sheets in the league all season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Competition heats up to sign Raphinha from Leeds

What the papers sayLiverpool face competition for the signature of Raphinha, according to the Express. The Reds have been scouting the Brazil winger, 25, who has impressed at Leeds with eight goals in 16 league appearances. But the paper says Chelsea now want to sign Raphinha in the summer, if he is not first snapped up in the transfer window.Everton’s loss could reportedly become Newcastle’s gain. Lucas Digne is understood to be in line for the chop at Goodison and the left-back is being considered at St James’ Park, reports the Sun. The only fairly significant stumbling block is his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery

Chelsea have confirmed Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery, leaving the England international likely to miss the rest of the season.The 25-year-old damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on November 23.The Blues had hoped Chilwell could return to action without surgery, but the former Leicester star will now undergo the ligament repair operation.Chelsea could look to the transfer market to bolster their Premier League title bid in January, with Everton’s Lucas Digne strongly mooted as an option for the Blues.“After a knee injury in the match against Juventus the Chelsea medical department, in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal tipped to make shock Erling Haaland transfer but Borussia Dortmund star ‘doesn’t like Premier League much’

CARLTON PALMER has tipped Arsenal to make a shock move for Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the north London club is in doubt after his latest 'disciplinary' breach. Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Hale End academy product Eddie Nketiah are also out of contract next summer, leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy