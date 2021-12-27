ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Homeless Man Busted for Attacking Two Women in Elevators in Separate Forest Hills Incidents

foresthillspost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 62-year-old man who was busted last week for sexually assaulting a woman in a Forest Hills elevator on Dec. 17 had attacked a different woman in an elevator at a nearby building just an hour before, according to authorities. Ralph Toro, who was living in a shelter in...

foresthillspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Skull found in California garden leads police to homemade guillotine in house being used by drugs gang

California police have concluded that a man died by suicide using a homemade guillotine after a human skull was found in the bushes at a home in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco. The head of Robert Enger was found in March. He had reportedly built the guillotine using a large metal spike instead of a sharp blade, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. According to police, Mr Enger was beheaded after his death by a man who law enforcement alleged moved into the home. The local paper reported that Robert Melvin Ross III pleaded no contest to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynewsla.com

Two Homeless Women Wounded While Inside Tent

Two homeless women were wounded Saturday when someone fired shots into their tent set up in the Green Meadows area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. at Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Corona, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Man arrested on two weapons-related incidents

A Waco man remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday after being picked up on two separate weapons-related incidents on Christmas Eve. Edwin Demond Clark was charged with aggravated robbery in connection with an incident that day and with felony terroristic threat involving a gun threat that took place in a local store back during the summer.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man held in two separate shooting incidents

A Waco man is facing multiple charges in connection two separate shooting incidents, one that left two people wounded and another a gun fight in which various vehicles and buildings were hit by shots fired. Brodrick Jamirio Brown remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday on a total of $225,000...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Forest Hills Teen Missing for Two Months

The City Police Department and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are seeking the public’s help in finding a critically missing girl. Samaria Beckett, 14, disappeared from Forest Hills on Oct. 13. According to Samaria’s family, she has never been missing this long. Samaria may be...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Man arrested in Paris after two women held hostage for hours

A man has been arrested after two women were held hostage in central Paris for several hours, police have said. Police said they attended the scene, reported to be a hardware shop, in the French capital’s 12th arrondissement on Monday afternoon. One hostage was released hours later that evening. The second woman was held overnight and released on Tuesday morning.Both were unharmed, authorities said.Terrorism has reportedly been ruled out as the motive behind the hostage situation, which took place in Rue d'Aligre, a shop-lined road not far from Place de la Bastille and Gare de Lyon. The suspect was armed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
NBC News

Man arrested in shootings of two homeless people in Miami

A man who is alleged to have shot two homeless people on Miami streets has been arrested, city officials announced Thursday. Willy Maceo Suarez, 25, was arrested on allegations of murder and attempted murder, interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said at a news conference. It’s not clear whether Suarez...
MIAMI, FL
expressnews.com

One shot, two robbed in separate incidents

One person was shot and two others were robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents overnight. The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Trail Valley Drive on the Southwest Side late Friday. Police said the victim, an unidentified man, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Witnesses and the wounded...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
West Cook News

Gun Violence Archive tracks two incidents in Forest Park on November 22

There were two violent gun incidents in Forest Park on November 22, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This is an increase from the day before. Chicago, Illinois, suffered the most incidents in one day with 11. The not-for-profit Gun Violence Archive has tracked dramatic increases in deaths and injuries...
FOREST PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Forest#Nypd#Sex Abuse#Elevators
13 WHAM

Loaded guns removed from streets of Rochester in two separate incidents

Rochester, N.Y. — Police report that two loaded handguns were removed from the streets of Rochester in separate incidents this week. On Tuesday, following a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force arrested Joshua Williams, a 22-year-old resident city resident. He is a suspect in a shooting incident. He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and assault.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Two boys stabbed to death in separate incidents an hour apart as grim record set

Murder investigations have been launched after two boys were stabbed to death in separate incidents within an hour of each other on Thursday evening, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.No arrests have been made, and neither victim has been named yet by the Metropolitan Police.Scotland Yard said there was no intelligence to link the two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

2 Women Arrested in Brockton Drug Bust

Two women were arrested following a drug bust at a home in Brockton, Massachusetts on Monday. Brockton Police's Narcotics Unit and Gang Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Florence Avenue on Monday where they found money and illicit drugs. Authorities arrested 38-year-old Kelli Lee Ohara and 33-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy