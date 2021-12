The NFL has officially adopted modified COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the updated CDC guidelines, which will drastically shorten the time needed for an asymptomatic player to return from the standard isolation period, whether or not they are vaccinated, according to Tom Pelissero. One player in particular comes to mind among those who will benefit from the rule change, and that’s Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO