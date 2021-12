STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s private sector coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate took effect Monday, but one online giant is delaying its compliance. According to Amazon spokesman Richard Rocha, more than 7,000 of its New York City employees — nearly a third of the local workforce — have yet to get their first dose of the vaccine or haven’t shared their vaccine status. Either way, they’ll have until Jan. 4 to do so.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO