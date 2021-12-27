ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. names Quinn coach, Vanbiesbrouck GM for no-NHL Olympics

By associatedpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Quinn has been named the U.S. men’s hockey coach and John Vanbiesbrouck general manager for the upcoming Winter Olympics after...

NHL

