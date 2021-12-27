Magic re-sign Hassani Gravett, Admiral Schofield

JD Shaw: The Magic have signed guard Hassani Gravett and forward Admiral Schofield to second 10-day contracts, the team says.

Source: Twitter @JShawNBA

10-Day hardship contracts expired for the following players today:

Aleem Ford – ORL

Hassani Gravett – ORL

BJ Johnson – ORL

Justin Robinson – SAC

Admiral Schofield – ORL

Isaiah Thomas – LAL – 8:08 AM

It was highly improbable until recent circumstances that any NBA team would urgently require his services. Gravett went undrafted in 2019 and had his first G League season disrupted by the pandemic in 2020. When he went looking for jobs overseas—he spent time in Europe as a child—he was open to playing anywhere. Then his agent told him about an opportunity in North Macedonia. “Macaronia?” Gravett said. “What is Macaronia?” (“I’m familiar with Europe, but I had not heard of Macedonia,” he said this week. “Never did I imagine that I’d be playing in somewhere called Macedonia.”) -via Wall Street Journal / December 24, 2021

Cody Taylor: The Magic have signed Aleem Ford, Hassani Gravett, BJ Johnson and Admiral Schofield from the Lakeland Magic to 10-day contracts via hardship exceptions by the NBA. -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / December 17, 2021