ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic re-sign Hassani Gravett, Admiral Schofield

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSaBH_0dWzFPxX00

JD Shaw: The Magic have signed guard Hassani Gravett and forward Admiral Schofield to second 10-day contracts, the team says.

Source: Twitter @JShawNBA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic have signed guard Hassani Gravett and forward Admiral Schofield to second 10-day contracts. – 4:25 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Magic have signed guard Hassani Gravett and forward Admiral Schofield to second 10-day contracts, the team says. – 4:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Orlando Magic have signed Hassani Gravett and Admiral Schofield to second 10-Day contracts via the hardship exception, a league source tells @spotrac. – 3:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

10-Day hardship contracts expired for the following players today:

Aleem Ford – ORL

Hassani Gravett – ORL

BJ Johnson – ORL

Justin Robinson – SAC

Admiral Schofield – ORL

Isaiah Thomas – LAL – 8:08 AM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

If ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD were an accomplished blackjack player would he be A CARD IDOL HIMSELF? – 1:02 PM

It was highly improbable until recent circumstances that any NBA team would urgently require his services. Gravett went undrafted in 2019 and had his first G League season disrupted by the pandemic in 2020. When he went looking for jobs overseas—he spent time in Europe as a child—he was open to playing anywhere. Then his agent told him about an opportunity in North Macedonia. “Macaronia?” Gravett said. “What is Macaronia?” (“I’m familiar with Europe, but I had not heard of Macedonia,” he said this week. “Never did I imagine that I’d be playing in somewhere called Macedonia.”) -via Wall Street Journal / December 24, 2021

Cody Taylor: The Magic have signed Aleem Ford, Hassani Gravett, BJ Johnson and Admiral Schofield from the Lakeland Magic to 10-day contracts via hardship exceptions by the NBA. -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / December 17, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Kevin Love’s 4-word reaction to Ricky Rubio injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered an upset loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, the defeat isn’t the Cavs’ main concern as Ricky Rubio exited the game with an apparent knee injury. While driving into the paint near the two-minute mark of the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassani Gravett
Person
Admiral Schofield
Person
Isaiah Thomas
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins reacts to second bout with COVID-19

The Golden State Warriors are one of the latest teams hit hard by COVID-19. Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Draymond Green have all recently entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. But the end of Monday evening’s practice came with some heartwarming news: Wiggins and Poole both got cleared from the health and safety protocol list.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orlando Magic#Spotrac#Lal#Wall Street Journal#The Lakeland Magic#Twitter Codytaylornba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bradley Beal is still a Boston Celtics trade target to keep an eye on

Boston Celtics fans hoping to see Jayson Tatum team up with Washington Wizards star and fellow St. Louis product Bradley Beal ought to keep those hopes up. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix believes that Beal is a Cs target worth keeping an eye on as the NBA approaches the February 10th trade deadline.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Isaiah Thomas (Mavericks), Joe Johnson (Celtics) among players on 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy