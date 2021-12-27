ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pascal Siakam, two more Raptors clear COVID protocols

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Aaron Rose: Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch have all cleared COVID protocols and are questionable to return tomorrow

Source: Twitter @AaronBenRose

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch have all cleared COVID protocols and are questionable to return tomorrow – 4:26 PM

Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is cleared from health and safety protocols and not listed on the Warriors’ injury report tomorrow against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole remains out. Wiggins quarantined in the Bay Area. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 27, 2021

Andrew Greif: Ty Lue said Marcus Morris Sr. will have a minutes restriction in his return from covid protocols vs. Brooklyn. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / December 27, 2021

Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said 6 Mavs, including Luka, are still in COVID-19 protocol. But Reggie Bullock “is getting close to clearance” and plans to join team in Sacramento this week. Bullock was the first Mavs player to test positive in this outbreak, Dec. 18. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 27, 2021

Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Siakam and Boucher shine for Raptors despite mismatch vs. 76ers

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 114-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. 1. The Raptors gave everything they could while short-handed. It was always going to be an uphill battle with the Raptors missing Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and all of their centres in the worst matchup in the league to not have centres for. They trailed by 12 in the fourth, and still managed to take the lead in the last two minutes. Given the circumstances, it was a great effort that came just short as the Raptors missed out on a key boxout and didn't get the right result on two coach's challenges in the final minute of the game. At the very least it wasn't a repeat of the shambolic showing against Cleveland, where the Raptors were forced to take a loss by putting out an unprepared roster that wasn't NBA calibre.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pascal Siakam (conditioning) starting for Raptors on Tuesday; D.J. Wilson back to bench

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Following a stint in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Siakam is back in action on Tuesday. His conditioning level was originally in question coming into the day, but he has impressed and will get a starting nod in his first game back. In a corresponding move, D.J. Wilson will revert to a bench role.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Kevin Love’s 4-word reaction to Ricky Rubio injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered an upset loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, the defeat isn’t the Cavs’ main concern as Ricky Rubio exited the game with an apparent knee injury. While driving into the paint near the two-minute mark of the...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
hypebeast.com

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Why He Chose To Play for the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan recently sat down on the Knuckleheads Podcast to discuss his decision to play for the Chicago Bulls. As a 12-year veteran in the NBA, DeRozan feels as if he has the best chance to win the championships with the Bulls. This season, the Bulls have surpassed expectations bringing...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Wiggins Speaks On His Second Time Having COVID-19

Andrew Wiggins has been having a nice career resurgence with the Golden State Warriors. After having some downright bad years with the Timberwolves, Wiggins is embracing his new role on a team with championship pedigree. The Warriors are at the top of the standings, and Wiggins has proven himself to be a hot commodity out on the floor.
NBA
FanSided

3 non-trade options the Cavs should consider replacing Ricky Rubio with

The Cavs have lost Ricky Rubio for the season. The worst fears were realized this evening when the Cavs found out one of their key pieces for the season has been lost. Ricky Rubio is out for the year with a torn left ACL. The injury usually takes 6-9 months to rehab and recover from, though more complicated cases could see 12-16 months. It’s unknown how long Rubio’s injury will take to heal, and considering Rubio was in a contract year and playing well enough to get another big-time deal, the injury couldn’t have come at a worse time.
NBA
CBS LA

James Harden Scores 39, Nets Beat Clippers 124-108 For LA Sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. The Nets improved their NBA-best road mark to 13-3 with a sweep in Los Angeles. They beat LeBron James and the Lakers 122-115 on Christmas in their first game after three straight postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Will Navarro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A combined 15 players were missing from both teams due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries....
NBA
