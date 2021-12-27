Pascal Siakam, two more Raptors clear COVID protocols
Aaron Rose: Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch have all cleared COVID protocols and are questionable to return tomorrow
Source: Twitter @AaronBenRose
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch have all cleared COVID protocols and are questionable to return tomorrow – 4:26 PM
Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is cleared from health and safety protocols and not listed on the Warriors’ injury report tomorrow against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole remains out. Wiggins quarantined in the Bay Area. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 27, 2021
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue said Marcus Morris Sr. will have a minutes restriction in his return from covid protocols vs. Brooklyn. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / December 27, 2021
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said 6 Mavs, including Luka, are still in COVID-19 protocol. But Reggie Bullock “is getting close to clearance” and plans to join team in Sacramento this week. Bullock was the first Mavs player to test positive in this outbreak, Dec. 18. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 27, 2021
Comments / 0