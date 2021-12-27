ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Team Called in to Help 12-Year-Old Endangered Orangutan Through Birth Process

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Sumatran orangutan Menari gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Christmas Eve at New Orleans' Audubon Zoo but later experienced...

shelley
2d ago

Sign a petition against..Frauci..Beagle Freedom Project. com..add your name then pass it on..Facebook

