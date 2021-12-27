Special Team Called in to Help 12-Year-Old Endangered Orangutan Through Birth Process
Sumatran orangutan Menari gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Christmas Eve at New Orleans' Audubon Zoo but later experienced...www.newsweek.com
Sumatran orangutan Menari gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Christmas Eve at New Orleans' Audubon Zoo but later experienced...www.newsweek.com
Sign a petition against..Frauci..Beagle Freedom Project. com..add your name then pass it on..Facebook
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 16