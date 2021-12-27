Special Team Called in to Help 12-Year-Old Endangered Orangutan Through Birth Process

Rescuers are preparing to save 11 tigers and two bears that have spent their lives in chains at a Thai zoo that is closing after years of claims of neglect.Footage of one of the tigers caused global outrage last year when people saw how she repeatedly paced back and forth tethered by a neck chain so short that she could not even lift her head properly.At other times, the animal was tied to a small platform to allow tourists to sit beside her and pose for photographs.Phuket zoo is reportedly being forced to close because visitor numbers have dropped...

ANIMALS ・ 7 HOURS AGO