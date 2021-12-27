ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snowpack in Sierra Nevadas Goes From Strained to Booming Following Wild Weekend Weather

By Aaron McDade
 3 days ago
California's Department of Water Resources reported Monday that this weekend's snow put the Sierra Nevada snowpack at 145 to 161 percent for this time of...

