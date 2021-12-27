ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound hosts Christmas tree recycling event

By Samantha Douty
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department will offer free Christmas tree recycling from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. now through Jan. 9 at Gerault Park, according to...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco releases new interactive ‘story map’ showcasing top hike-and-bike trails

Residents of Frisco and the general public have a new tool at their disposal to discover popular hike-and-bike trails in the city. The new Frisco Trails Story Map was featured in a Dec. 30 installment of the city’s “Progress in Motion” video series. The map, which uses the city’s geographic information system technology, highlights the top 10 trails in Frisco. Specifics on several walking loops and a link to the city’s complete Hike and Bike Master Plan are also available.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

À La Sweet closes Highland Village storefront

Samantha Douty joined Community Impact Newspaper in 2021 as the Lewisville/ Flower Mound/ Highland Village editor. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2018 with a degree in journalism. But her passion for journalism started when she was 16 years old. Before joining Community Impact Newspaper, she reported on education for the Victoria Advocate, a rural South Texas daily newspaper.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Downtown McKinney hosts giveback event for Kentucky tornado survivors

McKinney residents have a local opportunity to support those affected by the tornadoes that tore through the country earlier this month. Jennifer Klassen, a business and historic property owner in McKinney, along with McKinney Main Street and the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, will host a fundraiser Dec. 29 called McKinney Heart Mayfield. A percentage of sales at select businesses in downtown McKinney and other parts of the city will go toward rebuilding Mayfield, Kentucky’s downtown district, which was devastated by the December tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Salvation Army of McKinney opens overnight station to provide temporary shelter

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Overnight Warming Station opened in November at 600 Wilson Creek Parkway. The warming shelter is open between November and March when temperatures are lower than 36 degrees for more than two days in a row, a spokesperson with The Salvation Army said. The station aims to provide a safe and warm place for those who do not have shelter. It also provides meals, bottles of water, coffee and hot drinks. 972-542-6694. www.salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/mckinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 businesses now open in Lewisville, Flower Mound, Highland Village

Here are five restaurants that recently opened Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village. Juicy Javas opened Nov. 24 inside Music City Mall located at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville. The store is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m. The location features healthy snacks and drinks including pressed juices. 469-685-2472.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City services to be altered for Richardson residents heading into Christmas, New Year's Day holidays

The city of Richardson has altered its trash and recycling pickup as well as facility hours for the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays, according to a news release. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item pickup on Dec. 23-24 or Dec. 31. There will not be replacement pickup days for trash collection, or brush and bulky item pickup.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Meadow Hill Drive to be reconstructed and more transportation projects to know in December

Here are two ongoing transportation projects to watch for this December and one upcoming project starting in 2022 in Frisco. The city of Frisco is working on a project that will widen Town and Country Boulevard from Spring Creek Parkway to Legacy Drive. The project is underway and on schedule, per the city of Frisco’s November Public Works & Engineering Services report. As of early November, the contractor was working on the road subgrade to prepare it for concrete paving. The storm sewer on the south side of the road has already been installed, the report stated.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New water supply to benefit McKinney, growing region

McKinney is working to become more efficient in its water conservation efforts. Next year, the city will have a new water source with the upcoming Bois D’Arc Lake in Fannin County, about 60 miles north of McKinney. The $1.6 billion Bois D’Arc Lake project will act as a reservoir for the North Texas Municipal Water District’s service area, which includes McKinney. NTMWD estimates the population in its service area will grow from 1.8 million people in 2021 to about 3.6 million people by the year 2065.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

PetBar opens its Flower Mound location

PetBar opened its Flower Mound location with a soft opening Dec. 11. The location is located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 100, Flower Mound. It is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6p.m. The storefront is taking appointments for bathing and grooming. 877-826-9969. www.petbarinc.com/. Samantha Douty...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
