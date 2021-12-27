Flower Mound hosts Christmas tree recycling event

Here are two ongoing transportation projects to watch for this December and one upcoming project starting in 2022 in Frisco. The city of Frisco is working on a project that will widen Town and Country Boulevard from Spring Creek Parkway to Legacy Drive. The project is underway and on schedule, per the city of Frisco’s November Public Works & Engineering Services report. As of early November, the contractor was working on the road subgrade to prepare it for concrete paving. The storm sewer on the south side of the road has already been installed, the report stated.

FRISCO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO