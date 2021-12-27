ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday recap: 4 Falcons land on COVID reserve, NFL draft order

By Matt Urben
 3 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons gave their fans a late Christmas gift on Sunday when they defeated the Detroit Lions to win their first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season, while staying alive in the NFC playoff hunt.

In our Monday recap, linebacker Deion Jones talks about adjusting to Dean Pees’ defensive scheme, Arthur Smith says Foye Oluokun is “ascending,” four players were placed on the COVID reserve, and we look at the updated 2022 NFL draft order.

Arthur Smith high on Oluokun

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Whether or not Tim Boyle is a starting-level NFL quarterback, he came dangerously close to keeping Atlanta winless at home. Someone needed to make a play and Oluokun came through with the game-clinching interception.

On Monday, Smith praised Oluokun and said he believes the young linebacker is ascending and has been impressed with his progress this season.

Deion Jones still adjusting to Dean Pees' scheme

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The Falcons switched to a 3-4 defense under veteran coordinator Dean Pees and not everyone was as well equipped for the schematic realignment. Deion Jones, who was a star in Dan Quinn’s defense playing the Mike linebacker role, hasn’t graded out very well this season.

Pees’ scheme has Jones playing more along the edges than he has in the past. Per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the Falcons linebacker says he’s still learning.

Updated 2022 NFL draft order

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons dropped down one spot in 2022 NFL draft order following Sunday’s win over the Lions, but the team is still slated to pick 10th overall. Washington is now at the No. 9 spot and the Denver Broncos are sitting at pick No. 11. Meanwhile, despite another loss for the Lions, they’re still stuck behind the lowly Jaguars for the No. 1 overall pick.

4 Falcons land on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons have done a pretty good job managing COVID-19 outbreaks compared to the rest of the NFL. However, the team placed four players — Tajae Sharpe, Dorian Etheridge, Brandon Copeland and James Vaughters — on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

This will surely leave Atlanta even thinner at linebacker and is another setback for Sharpe, who missed Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

Pitts making Falcons history

Kyle Pitts is good. Not just good for a rookie, either. Pitts’ 949 receiving yards are the most by a tight end in Falcons franchise history. He surpassed Tony Gonzalez in Sunday’s win over the Lions. All that’s left for Pitts to do is catch Mike Ditka’s rookie record of 1,076 receiving yards back in 1961 (pre-NFL merger).

Coming into the NFL with ridiculously high expectations, Pitts has lived up to them and then some. Atlanta is in the playoff hunt and it looks like the team may have selected one of the best players to come out of draft in a long time.

WATCH: New angle of Oluokun's game-sealing INT

