VIDEO: Purdue Football's Aidan O'Connell, Jackson Anthrop & Zander Horvath Talk Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE — Purdue football is in its final week of practice before it takes the field against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Thursday. The Boilermakers are looking to finish their best season in 15 years with a victory.

The Volunteers enter the matchup with a 7-5 overall record, including 4-4 in the SEC. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN.

This is the 20th bowl game in program history for Purdue (8-3, 6-4 in the Big Ten), and the third under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Boilermakers are 10-9 all-time in bowl games. The team also played in the Music City Bowl back in 2018 against Auburn.

On the offensive side of the ball, Purdue will be without consensus All-American wide receiver David Bell. The junior pass-catcher recorded 1,286 receiving yards in 2021, which ranks second in Purdue history and was just 21 yards away from the program record.

Bell elected to forgo the team's bowl game to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Fellow junior wide receiver Milton Wright did not make the trip and will be unavailable for the Boilermakers on Thursday.

Redshirt fifth-year offensive lineman Greg Long is with the team but is doubtful for the matchup.

PURDUE RB COACH CHRIS BARCLAY TALKS MUSIC CITY BOWL: Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay met with the media Monday to discuss the team's matchup with Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. He also talked about incoming players from the program's recruiting class. CLICK HERE

