Pooh Shiesty Drops "Federal Contraband" Freestyle From Prison

By Alex Zidel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis rapper Pooh Shiesty has been incarcerated for the better half of this year. Despite his relative silence for the first half of his incarceration, Shiesty has updated his fans a couple of times on social media, and now, we're hearing his voice for...

Kay Flock Shares New Freestyle From Jail

Bronx-based rapper Kay Flock was being touted as the next big star to come out of New York's booming drill scene, exciting fans with his unique vocal stylings and records that shook up this year's hip-hop landscape, including "Being Honest" and "Is Ya Ready." Most notably, Kay Flock appears as a feature on Lil Tjay's record "Not In The Mood." As the year comes to a close though, Kay Flock has found himself in quite the predicament, getting arrested on murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside of a barbershop earlier this month in Manhattan. There is some confusion over the case, especially regarding DJ Akademiks' coverage of it, and now Flock's future is in question.
MANHATTAN, NY
Pooh Shiesty Speaks Out From FDC Miami With Lengthy Instagram Statement

Since his arrest in Miami this summer, Pooh Shiesty has appeared on several new songs and albums, including Jack Harlow's "SUVs (Black on Black" as well as Gucci Mane's Ice Daddy, So Icy Boyz, and So Icy Christmas. However, when it comes to hearing directly from the Memphis-bred rapper, fans haven't been so lucky.
Kodak Black Takes Zendaya & Hennessy Carolina Obsession To A New Level

Florida rapper Kodak Black is obsessed with actress Zendaya and Hennessy Carolina, rapper Cardi B's sister. Over the years, we've seen him shoot his virtual shot with the two beautiful women -- despite being engaged to the mother of his unborn daughter, real estate agent Maranda Johnson -- by sending them raunchy messages on social media. Kodak has previously written lovey-dovey poems for Zendaya, also telling Hennessy Carolina that he wants to end up with her and trying to get her famous sister to hook them up. So far, he's had limited luck.
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
Kay Flock Arrested for Murder

Kay Flock's attorney, Scott Leemon, has released a statement to XXL about the rapper's current charges. "We have begun our own investigation into these allegations," the statement reads. "More importantly, considering the DA's significant disclosure this morning that the NYPD received a tip saying someone else is the shooter, we demanded the DA's office provide prompt disclosure of the videos referenced in the complaint and more information on the tip."
"Next Friday" Star Michael Blackson Says Ice Cube Isn't To Blame For Actor's Pay

A recent interview from Faizon Love has sparked a debate about Ice Cube. Love famously starred in the classic favorite Friday and while speaking with Comedy Hype, the "Big Worm" actor revealed that he made $2,500 for his work on the film. People seemed outraged considering that Friday has gone down in history, but Ice Cube has been taking hits.
Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Accidentally Stabbed Himself Trying To Impress Megan Fox

During a recent talk show appearance, Machine Gun Kelly recalled a knife trick that went completely awry early on in his relationship with girlfriend Megan Fox. Machine Gun Kelly, 31, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (Dec. 1), where he revealed that he accidentally stabbed himself with a knife when he started dating Megan Fox, 35, early last year. The “Bloody Valentine” crooner explained that the incident occurred on the same evening that he and Pete Davidson fell off the stage at Saturday Night Live. “It was a bad night,” MGK (real name Colson Baker) said, before sharing the wild knife story.
R&B Vocalist & Actress JoJo Is Engaged To "Saved By The Bell" Star Dexter Darden

We recently had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Joanna Levesque, better known as JoJo, for our 12 Days of Christmas series. During our conversation, the R&B songstress touched on her return to the music industry, tackling mental health and self-doubt, and finally finding herself in a healthy relationship after a bumpy past.
Waitress shares shocking response from boss when she asked for time off to see her dying sister

A waitress has gone viral after sharing her boss’s unbelievable response to her needing time off to see her dying sister.TikTok user Hillary Zinks (@hillary.zinks) shared the shocking story in a clip which has now been viewed over 1.7 million times.Zinks began the video saying she thinks “a lot of people can learn a lesson” from her story and captioned the clip, “how my sister in a coma helped me quit my job”.In the viral video, she explained that she has two jobs – a makeup artist in the film industry and a waitress at a restaurant. @hillary.zinks...
