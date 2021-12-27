Pooh Shiesty Drops "Federal Contraband" Freestyle From Prison

Bronx-based rapper Kay Flock was being touted as the next big star to come out of New York's booming drill scene, exciting fans with his unique vocal stylings and records that shook up this year's hip-hop landscape, including "Being Honest" and "Is Ya Ready." Most notably, Kay Flock appears as a feature on Lil Tjay's record "Not In The Mood." As the year comes to a close though, Kay Flock has found himself in quite the predicament, getting arrested on murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside of a barbershop earlier this month in Manhattan. There is some confusion over the case, especially regarding DJ Akademiks' coverage of it, and now Flock's future is in question.

