Public Health

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
U.S. health officials are cutting isolation restrictions for Americans who test positive for the coronavirus and shortening close contacts' time to quarantine.

People with the virus can leave isolation after five days, down from 10 days.

People exposed to the virus can also leave quarantine after five days.

"Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others," the agency said in a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the changes Monday.

CDC officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that the coronavirus is most infectious two days before and three days after symptom onset.

The decision also was influenced by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant.

The news of the new guidelines comes after the CDC updated its quarantine guidance for health workers who no longer have to isolate for 10 days.

The agency said fully vaccinated healthcare workers, including receiving a booster, do not need to quarantine after being exposed.

Instead, they can return to work after seven days if asymptomatic and test negative.

AOL Corp

Front-line workers describe symptoms they've observed in latest COVID wave

Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coronavirus
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains why the omicron variant is the most ‘extraordinarily contagious’ COVID-19 strain yet

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to be more contagious compared to previous COVID-19 strains, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise because the variant is “extraordinarily contagious.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Verge

COVID-19 patients only need to isolate for five days as long as symptoms are gone, CDC says

People who test positive for COVID-19 only need to isolate for five days as long as their symptoms have stopped, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. The change to isolation guidelines from 10 days to five is based on data showing people with COVID-19 are most likely to be contagious to others during the few days before and after they start showing symptoms, the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Topeka Capital-Journal

COVID quarantine guidance differs in Topeka area and Kansas after CDC changes. Here's what to know.

Local and Kansas public health officials haven't adopted new federal guidance that shortens COVID-19 quarantine and isolation periods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday generally shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine times from 10 days to five days. "At this time Isolation and Quarantine periods have NOT...
KANSAS STATE
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Department of Health Issues Statement on New CDC Quarantine and Isolation Guidance

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Health is releasing a statement regarding the Centers for Disease Control cutting the amount of time one needs to isolate or quarantine following exposure to or a positive test for COVID-19. Monday, the CDC announced that it is shortening the time for isolation following a positive test is now five days instead of ten for someone who is asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. The CDC also says the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 and who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or two months out from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted is also five days, followed by five days of strict mask use for another five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Colorado Health Department Following New CDC Guidelines For More Rapid Quarantine/Isolation

(CBS4) — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment moved quickly Monday to echo new guidelines from the CDC that allow people to emerge more rapidly from quarantine or isolation after COVID exposure or a positive test. The updated guidance applies to health care workers and general population. It means a reduction in the recommended time in isolation from 10 days to five after being exposed to COVID-19. (credit: CBS) RELATED: CDC Updates and Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population The state released a statement saying, “CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by mask use for an additional five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

