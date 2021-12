Austria has once again tightened its rules for UK travellers, after adding the country to its “virus variant list” (virusvariantgebiete) of high risk destinations.This means that only travellers with a record of a booster jab, along with a negative PCR test result, will be able to avoid quarantine in the country - everyone else must self-isolate for 10 days.The new rule comes in from Christmas Day and will mean many cancelled holidays for families whose younger members have not yet received a booster - some may not even have received their initial two jabs of the Covid vaccine.It follows an...

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO