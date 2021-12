Kim Kardashian has long been involved in fighting for fairness in the criminal justice system, making headlines related to the topic in 2019 when she played a role in freeing 17 inmates over three months that had been given life sentences for first-time non-violent drug offenses. She was working on similar projects before that and has since continued her advocacy work, most recently passing California's 'baby Bar' exam in pursuit of eventually being able to practice as an attorney. When Kardashian heard about the lengthy 110-year prison sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos that was the result of mandatory sentencing laws following a fatal trucking accident, she chimed in.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO