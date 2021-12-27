Oak Fire burns 150 acres in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grassfire burned approximately 150 acres in Ken Caryl on Monday.

The fire, known as the Oak Fire, was reported around 2:15 p.m. near C-470 and Kipling. South Metro and West Metro crews started and later received assistance from the air.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed C-470 eastbound from Ken Caryl Avenue to Kipling Street around 3 p.m. due to the fire and reopened the highway about three hours later.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported the Oak Fire was estimated at 150 acres and no structures had burned on Monday afternoon.

Evacuations and pre-evacuations were ordered in the Ken Caryl Valley and initially for the Westerly Apartment complex but were short-lived as firefighters got control of the blaze.

Map showing the Ken Caryl Valley area

West Metro Fire said a single-engine air tanker from Fort Collins dropped on the Oak Fire to help crews battle the spread.

West Metro Fire said crews would remain at the fire location throughout the night to monitor hotspots and nearby residents would continue to see smoke in the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.