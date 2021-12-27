Biden’s HHS Withdraws Rule Tying Drug Payments to Foreign Rates
The Biden administration on Monday withdrew a Trump-era rule tying U.S. drug payments to cheaper foreign rates amid an ongoing...news.bloomberglaw.com
The Biden administration on Monday withdrew a Trump-era rule tying U.S. drug payments to cheaper foreign rates amid an ongoing...news.bloomberglaw.com
America workers a going broke , freeze price hikes on everything, that would be the smart thing to do, profit is all that matter in this country.
Comments / 4