ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden’s HHS Withdraws Rule Tying Drug Payments to Foreign Rates

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Monday withdrew a Trump-era rule tying U.S. drug payments to cheaper foreign rates amid an ongoing...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 4

Terry Olson
2d ago

America workers a going broke , freeze price hikes on everything, that would be the smart thing to do, profit is all that matter in this country.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Urged to ‘Show Us Results’ in 2022 on Environmental Equity

Environmental justice advocates see 2022 as a make-or-break year. President Joe Biden’s administration launched several big initiatives in 2021, from securing more money to improve drinking water quality and clean up Superfund sites to creating a screening tool to better highlight environmental justice communities. But advocates say those initiatives need to become action, particularly in poorer communities that have been disproportionately hit by pollution.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

States Urge Justices to Uphold Block on Health-Care Jab Mandate (2)

The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers shouldn’t resume across the nation while litigation unfolds, a group of Republican-led states told the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday. The states are asking the high court to reject the administration’s request to put a hold on two lower court decisions...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhs#Drugs#Medicare#Federal Judges#Trump
AFP

Biden turns to Supreme Court to end "Remain in Mexico" program

President Joe Biden's administration has asked the Supreme Court to end a Trump-era policy under which migrants seeking asylum in the United States must wait in Mexico while their cases are being considered. In a legal document filed on Wednesday, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to review the case, arguing that the program "exposes migrants to unacceptable" risks and that previous court decisions were based on "erroneous interpretations" of the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Now get rid of your mandates, Joe: Ron DeSantis' office joins Kristi Noem and host of Republicans demanding Biden get rid of 'useless' sweeping nationwide rules after he admitted there was 'no federal solution' for COVID

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

High Court Vaccine Mandate Case Puts Agency Power to the Test (1)

The power of a federal health agency to make critical decisions could hang on whether the U.S. Supreme Court allows the Biden administration to enforce its vaccine mandate for health-care workers while lawsuits unfold. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Covid-19 vaccine mandate is the first time the agency...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AOL Corp

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

Former President Donald Trump may be losing some hard-core supporters over his recent endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, but at least one of his most outspoken allies still has his back. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., relayed Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s...
POTUS
Foreign Policy

Next Year’s Midterms Could Shake Up Biden’s Foreign Policy

It’s all up for grabs again in 2022, and while U.S. President Joe Biden won’t be on the ballot in the midterm elections, House and Senate Democrats in swing states will have the unenviable task of having to defend his foreign-policy record as polls have turned decisively against the commander in chief in recent months.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Republicans are fans of unemployment insurance if it undermines vaccine mandates

Republicans are constantly concerned about how unemployment insurance could lead to societal ruin; they strive to restrict it, arguing that making it too generous could make not having a job more appealing than having one, and derail the economy. Amid a global pandemic, congressional Republicans lobbied hard against a lifesaving and poverty-reducing federal boost to unemployment insurance based on the largely dubious claim that it was driving a labor shortage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nevada Current

Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Among the most potentially transformational changes in the Democrats’ social and climate bill — still pending, albeit precariously, in the Senate — are a set of long-sought changes intended to tamp down the fast-rising cost of prescription drugs. The $2 trillion spending package would ensure Americans don’t pay more than $35 when they […] The post Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy