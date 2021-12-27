Robert Pattinson Shirtless In ‘The Batman,’ Flirty With Zoe Kravitz

The Batman director Matt Reeves confirmed in a recent interview that Robert Pattinson‘s Batman/Bruce Wayne was inspired by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Speaking to Empire, the filmmaker explained that he decided to focus on a different side of Bruce while he was writing the first act and listening to Nirvana’s “Something In The Way,” which also appears in the film’s first trailer. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor,” he shared.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO